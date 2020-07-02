Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lauren Patten and More Join VOICES OF HOPE for Rubicon Theatre

​Brian Stokes Mitchell, Andréa Burns, and Lauren Patten have joined Rubicon Theatre Company's Voices of Hope, and evening of songs and stories of conflict, crisis, hope, and healing.

The evening will feature performances by The New Students, Latinx Broadway, The Lonesome Travelers and Voices of Service (as seen on "America's Got Talent")

Songs include "America the Beautiful" with new additional lyrics by Noel Paul Stookey,"Rise," "This Land is Your Land" and "Beautiful City"; with excerpts from Our Town, Rags, 1776, and the poetry of Maya Angelou, Gregory Djanikian, John Haines, Langston Hughes, Emma Lazarus, Walt Whitman, and others!

The evening will also include a special memorial tribute to Peter Hunt, the Tony Award-winning director of 1776, by Linda Purl, Jenny Sullivan, and others.

Tickets are free. See the full lineup and RSVP here.

