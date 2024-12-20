Brian Press, Original 'Chip' In BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Has Passed Away

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brian Press, an actor and musician best known to Broadway fans as the original 'Chip' in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, has passed away.

Broadway's original Belle and friend, Susan Egan, paid tribute to Press on social media, writing, "I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of a truly marvelous artist, Brian Press. Brian was our original ‘Chip’ in @disneyonbroadway ‘s #beautyandthebeast and not only was he brilliant in the role, he was absolutely the BEST off-stage as well!"

Egan praised the young actor's presence and stamina, writing, "Mounting this production (Disney’s first) was high-stress on the technical and artistic fronts and took months. Brian - the only child in the cast - was never affected by any of it; he was game for anything, and they made him try everything as they perfected the “magic” illusions of ‘Chip.’ As a backstage pal, he was hilarious, totally professional and a joy to be around."

Press was also seen in the original Broadway production of Les Miserables in the featured role of Gavroche.

