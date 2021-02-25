Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Brendan McCall And Coyote Rosa Join Channel I

Channel I is also preparing a monthly long series of indie film and zoom play presentations in March and is in discussion to produce its own events.

Feb. 25, 2021  

Brendan McCall And Coyote Rosa Join Channel I

Channel I, a YouTube channel dedicated to providing a form for independent artists to discuss their work and the world around them has begun adding writers and commentators to its team.

Joining the staff of ArtsIndependent (PassionPit Publications) is Brendan McCall, a writer and movement artist whose work with dance, theater, opera, and performance art has appeared in over 40 countries on 5 continents, hails from California, but spent 18 years of his professional life in New York, and since 2008, has lived in Turkey, Australia, Norway, and France. McCall's award-winning articles have appeared in English, French, Norwegian, Russian, and Belarusian in publications such as Contemporary Theatre Review (UK), HowlRound, Contact Quarterly Dance Journal, Movement Research Performance Journal, Dance Magazine, Cultural Weekly (USA), pARTisan, ARCHE (Belarus), Regard Sur ĺ Est (France), and Klassekampen, Aftenposten, and The Nordic Page (Norway). He has presented at international conferences in Russia, England, and the United States on topics such as contemporary stagings of Samuel Beckett and Henrik Ibsen, to fundamental business practices into contemporary performing arts education.

Joining the Channel's new community and political forum is Coyote Rosa. An acclaimed commentator and writer, Coyote, inspired by Briahna Joy Gray, Aaron Mate, and Abby Martin, has - over the past four years - focused his efforts on understanding American politics with a focus on what is preventing America from moving more left. He will be writing and producing his own series on Channel I.

To learn more about Channel i and its staff, visit jaymichaelsarts.com.


