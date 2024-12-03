Breaking Sound To Ring In 2025 With New Works By Benjamin Walton And Collaborators

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BREAKING SOUND with Benjamin Walton will appear at pinkFROG Cafe in Williamsburg NYC on Thursday, December 12 at 6:30pm.

BREAKING SOUND, founded in 2014, is a creative network specializing in showcasing the hottest emerging artists. Presenting over 100 showcases a month, spread across all major global cities, BREAKING SOUND aims to empower the emerging artist community - making the unknown known, the unsigned signed.

Coming up on December 12 at 6:30pm at pinkFROG Cafe in Williamsburg NYC, as a part of BREAKING SOUND's New Musical Theatre Songwriting Series, Benjamin Walton will be presenting songs from new works, featuring collaborations with Kate Rankine, Timothy Thomas Leech, Sravya Saraswatula, Divya Mangwani, and Zoe Howard; as well as some solo material. Walton will be joined onstage by performers Jonja Leon Merck, Vaheed Ali Talebian, Gaurav Mishra, Nama, and Juliana Rose Smith.

Other artists featured in the night include Trevor K. Band, Danielle E. Moore, Jill Ohayon, and Andy Li.