LACKAWANNA BLUES Comes to Broadway September 14; MORNING SUN Begins Off-Broadway October 12

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced performance dates for the two previously announced productions that will reopen MTC's Broadway and off-Broadway stages this fall.

On Broadway, Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues will begin performances Tuesday, September 14, 2021 and open Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Lackawanna Blues is written, performed, and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (August Wilson's Jitney, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom on Netflix), with original music by Bill Sims, Jr. performed on stage by Grammy Award-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack.

Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson returns to MTC for the Broadway debut of his brilliant solo play celebrating the strong, big-hearted woman who raised him: Miss Rachel. In a 1950s boarding house outside Buffalo, Nanny, as she was affectionately called, opened her doors to anyone and everyone in need of kindness, hope, compassion, and care. Giving a tour-de-force performance accompanied by live music written by acclaimed composer Bill Sims, Jr. and performed by Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist Junior Mack, Santiago-Hudson embodies more than 20 vibrant characters, creating a richly textured reminiscence that's inspiring, uplifting and right at home on Broadway.

Off-Broadway, the world premiere of Morning Sun will begin performances Tuesday, October 12, 2021 and open Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street). Written by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens and directed by Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer, Morning Sun stars Tony Award winner Blair Brown, four-time Emmy Award winner Edie Falco, and Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland.

Blair Brown (Copenhagen, "Orange Is the New Black"), Edie Falco ("The Sopranos," Frankie and Johnny...), and Marin Ireland (Reasons to Be Pretty) form a powerhouse trio of stars in this deeply felt, gorgeously imagined new play by Tony winner Simon Stephens (Heisenberg, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time). In Greenwich Village a generation or so ago, the city is alive. Joni Mitchell sings, friends and lovers come and go, and the regulars change at the White Horse Tavern. As 50 years pass, one woman's life is revealed in all its complexity, mystery and possibility in this enthralling world premiere about mothers and daughters, beginnings and endings in New York City. Directing is Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery).

Morning Sun was commissioned by MTC through the Bank of America New Play Program.

Manhattan Theatre Club continues to closely follow the COVID-19 health and safety guidance of New York City, New York State, and the CDC. As public health conditions and guidance evolves, MTC will always follow the most current guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, musicians, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members. Flexible ticket refund and exchange policies will also be in place for the convenience of all ticket buyers.

Performance dates and further casting information for these other productions in MTC's 2021-22 season will be announced soon:

In Winter 2022, the Broadway premiere of Skeleton Crew, written by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre;

In Winter 2022, the world premiere of Prayer For The French Republic, written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, off-Broadway at New York City Center - Stage I;

In Spring 2022, the long-awaited Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive, written by Paula Vogel and directed by Drama Desk Award winner Mark Brokaw at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, starring Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker, Tony Award nominee David Morse, and Johanna Day, with Alyssa May Gold and Chris Myers;

In Spring 2022, the American premiere of Golden Shield, written by Anchuli Felicia King and directed by Obie Award winner Danya Taymor, off-Broadway at New York City Center - Stage I.

Tickets for Lackawanna Blues are on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, August 10 at 10:00am ET online at Telecharge.com or by phone at 212-239-6200. Please note that the Friedman Theatre box office will remain closed until further notice.

Tickets for Morning Sun are on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, September 7 at 10:00am ET online at Telecharge.com or by phone at 212-239-6200. Please note that the New York City Center box office will remain closed until further notice.