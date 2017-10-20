Breaking: Get Your Date Now! THE PROM Will Dance to Broadway in 2018

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

Producers and co-Presidents of The Prom Committee Dori Berinstein and Bill Damaschke announced today that the hilarious new Broadway musical comedy The Prom will officially open on Broadway on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at a Shubert theater to be announced.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), The Prom features a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin.

The show will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Scott Pask (Book of Mormon), costume design by Tony Award winner Ann Roth (Shuffle Along) & Matthew Pachtman (Hello Dolly), lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (War Paint), sound design by Tony Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Anastasia), wig and hair design by Josh Marquette (Present Laughter), make-up design by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Present Laughter), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (Hello, Dolly!), music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Finding Neverland) and casting by Telsey + Co./Bethany Knox. The Prom is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.

We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), The Prom is about so much more than just a dance.

"Bob Martin, Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin have created an original musical comedy that is equal parts witty, joyful and fun, filled with so much heart," said director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw, "THE PROM is a celebration of individuality and the power of being you, which is a story that we all need to be telling right now."

Casting, ticket on-sale dates and further Prom Committee details to be announced shortly.

Watch highlights from the 2016 Atlanta run below:

The producing team for The Prom also includes Jack Lane, Jim & Cathy Berges, Natasha Davison, Nelda Sue Yaw, Kimberlee Garris, Reade Fahs, Elliot Masie, The John Gore Organization, Lisa Morris and Joe Grandy in association with Darren P. DeVerna/Jeremiah J. Harris and Reagan Silber.

THE PROM made its world premiere at The ALLIANCE THEATRE, Atlanta, GA, Susan V. Booth, Artistic Director, in 2016, where Variety raved, "Musical Comedy Heaven! A funny, loving and joyous musical," and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution called the show "A crowd-pleasing spectacle and delightful good fun! A valentine to the outrageous egos of the Great White Way."

For more information visit ThePromMusical.com.

