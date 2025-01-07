Branford Marsalis Quartet Comes to Queens

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kupferberg Center for the Arts (KCA) and Queens College will present a special Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration featuring the Branford Marsalis Quartet on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at Colden Auditorium. The day's events begin at 3 PM with a recognition ceremony and keynote address, followed by the concert at 4 PM.

The celebration honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his connection to Queens College, where he delivered a powerful address on the very same stage in 1965. This year's ceremony will recognize Arva Rice, President and CEO of the New York Urban League, who will deliver the keynote address. The recognition event is co-sponsored by the Office of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Jr.

Following the ceremony, NEA Jazz Master and three-time Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Branford Marsalis takes the stage with his renowned quartet. Known for their telepathic interplay and extraordinary energy, the Branford Marsalis Quartet will present a range of original compositions and timeless jazz classics that have solidified their reputation as one of the premier ensembles in contemporary jazz.

The Branford Marsalis Quartet features:

Branford Marsalis – saxophones

Joey Calderazzo – piano

Eric Revis – bass

Justin Faulkner – drums

Marsalis, revered for his groundbreaking contributions to jazz and contemporary music, has enjoyed a storied career as a performer, composer, and educator. From his early days with Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers to collaborations with Sting, the Grateful Dead, and Broadway productions, Marsalis has pushed creative boundaries while honoring jazz's rich legacy.

Marsalis has been recognized as a National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master, received a Tony nomination for his work on Broadway, and composed for film and television, earning a 2021 Primetime Emmy nomination. His artistic and humanitarian efforts extend to rebuilding New Orleans post-Hurricane Katrina through initiatives like the Musicians' Village and his recent appointment as Artistic Director of the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music.