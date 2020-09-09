Brandon Victor Dixon to Adapt THE MAGIC IN YOUR CHANGING STARS Novel with Broadway & Beyond Theatricals

The book features an all-Black cast of characters and is steeped in African American history.

Brandon Victor Dixon will partner with Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, to adapt the youth novel, The Magic in Changing Your Stars by author Leah Henderson.

The book, featuring an all-Black cast of characters and infused with references to black culture and history, was released earlier this year.

It tells the story of young dancer Ailey Benjamin Lane whose less-than-stellar audition for his school's production of The Wiz and a magical pair of tap shoes take him on a time-bending journey through 1930s Harlem.

Victoria Lang of Broadway & Beyond said of the project, "I was so taken with the authenticity of the characters, the history, and the positive themes of The Magic in Changing Your Stars. The creative storytelling in this book is full of emotion, humor and inspiration. It's a story that should be told for families everywhere. We are excited for the opportunity to put together a diverse team to produce this culturally relevant story."

Read more at Deadline.

Brandon Victor Dixon most recently starred in "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" for which he was nominated for an Emmy Award and he can currently be seen on the series "Power." On Broadway, he most recently starred in "Hamilton." Previous Broadway credits include "Shuffle Along" (Tony Award nomination), "Motown The Musical" (Grammy nomination), and "The Color Purple" (Tony Award nomination), the national tour of "The Lion King," off-Broadway productions of "F**king A," "Rent" and "The Scottsboro Boys." Television credits include "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "One Life to Live," "The Good Wife," "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular" and Spike Lee's "She's Gotta Have It."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You