Brandon Victor Dixon to Adapt THE MAGIC IN YOUR CHANGING STARS Novel with Broadway & Beyond Theatricals
The book features an all-Black cast of characters and is steeped in African American history.
Brandon Victor Dixon will partner with Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, to adapt the youth novel, The Magic in Changing Your Stars by author Leah Henderson.
The book, featuring an all-Black cast of characters and infused with references to black culture and history, was released earlier this year.
It tells the story of young dancer Ailey Benjamin Lane whose less-than-stellar audition for his school's production of The Wiz and a magical pair of tap shoes take him on a time-bending journey through 1930s Harlem.
Victoria Lang of Broadway & Beyond said of the project, "I was so taken with the authenticity of the characters, the history, and the positive themes of The Magic in Changing Your Stars. The creative storytelling in this book is full of emotion, humor and inspiration. It's a story that should be told for families everywhere. We are excited for the opportunity to put together a diverse team to produce this culturally relevant story."
Read more at Deadline.
Brandon Victor Dixon most recently starred in "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" for which he was nominated for an Emmy Award and he can currently be seen on the series "Power." On Broadway, he most recently starred in "Hamilton." Previous Broadway credits include "Shuffle Along" (Tony Award nomination), "Motown The Musical" (Grammy nomination), and "The Color Purple" (Tony Award nomination), the national tour of "The Lion King," off-Broadway productions of "F**king A," "Rent" and "The Scottsboro Boys." Television credits include "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "One Life to Live," "The Good Wife," "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular" and Spike Lee's "She's Gotta Have It."
More Hot Stories For You
-
YELLOW ROSE, Starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga, Will Officially Release on October 9
It has been announced that Yellow Rose, the film that stars Eva Noblezada alongside Lea Salonga, will officially release on October 9, 2020....
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says Theatre is 'At the Point of No Return'; May Open CINDERELLA Abroad
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently chatted with the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee about the future of the industry amidst the health crisis....
How New York City's Return to Normalcy Hinges on the Return of Broadway
The Washington Post has reported on the ways in which the life and economy of New York City hinges upon bringing Broadway back, and how Broadway canno...
VIDEO: Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody Get Quizzed on Pop Culture
Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody take a series of pop culture quizzes. Can they tell the difference between the Friends and Seinfeld theme so...
Photo Flash: Artists Gather in Times Square for Be An #ArtsHero Campaign
Just yesterday, 100 artists gathered in Times Square to create a moment to demonstrate the vitality of arts workers and the potential for loss of this...
11 Books That Were Adapted Into Musicals
From Hamilton to Matilda, we're highlighting just 11 of many shows based on books for National #ReadaBookDay! Which one is your favorite?...