Brahms Horn Trio Announced At Uncommonly Studio

Uncommonly Studio presents Brahms Horn Trio, a series of performances by violinist Samuel Gray, pianist Mika Chang, and horn player Erik Hyman. The trio will present the world premiere of Estuary, a newly-commissioned work from young composer Pyam Pendleton and conclude each evening with a performance of Johannes Brahms' poignant, deeply introspective Horn Trio in Eb. The performances will take place at 8:00pm on May 13, 15, 20, and 21.

Chamber music for horn, violin, and piano was virtually unheard of before Johannes Brahms wrote his Horn Trio in Ea?? in 1865. Even more unusual, Brahms wrote the horn part for an instrument that was quickly becoming an anachronism: the Waldhorn, or forest horn, more commonly known as the valveless natural horn. Brahms may have chosen to write for horn, violin and piano because each instrument evoked memories from his childhood: he studied all three as a boy, and his father-a professional horn player who played with the Hamburg Bürgerwehr (town militia) for 36 years-had taught Brahms how to play the Waldhorn.

Brahms wrote the piece as a tribute to his mother, Christiane, who had passed away earlier that year. He was deeply affected by his mother's death, and the impact of her passing can be felt throughout the piece. The leisurely andante tempo that opens the first movement evokes Brahms's slow walks through the Black Forest near Baden-Baden, where his melancholic reflections on the loss of his mother led to his idea of a horn trio. The rollicking second movement scherzo begins in classic hunting-horn style, characterized by duple meter and German folk melodies, before giving way to a poignant trio. The Adagio mesto ("slowly and without joy") is one of Brahms's most emotionally tumultuous slow movements, marked by moments of grief and anguish that dissolve in resignation. The finale features what may have been a folk melody that Brahms learned from his mother as a child. The melody first appears briefly in the third movement as a celestial call, and in the finale it suggests his mother's triumphant ascent into heaven.

The impetus behind commissioning Estuary was Pyam Pendleton's recent work on Untended Anchor with Junction Trio in November 2021. Knowing that Estuary would be paired with the Brahms, Pendleton chose an array of contrasting genres as inspiration for the piece. The central theme is derived from lullabies and develops from a medieval ballad to a modern cinematic score. Unlike the Brahms, Estuary is meant not to be introspective, but rather retrospective: a view on human progress and the many paths that we may take.

Pyam Pendleton (b. 2004) is a composer and sound designer based in New York, creating music in a variety of genres spanning from contemporary orchestral and chamber works to pop and rock production. Pyam's musical experience began at an early age when he attended music therapy under Grammy-winning artist Jon Samson, leading him to become interested in piano improvisation and music production, influenced by movie and video game soundtracks rather than classical study. He now studies under composer Dr. Max Grafe at Kaufman Music Center Special Music School High School. Performances of Pyam's work include Opening Light, performed by JACK Quartet in 2020, and Untended Anchor, performed by Junction Trio in 2021. Now a member of San Francisco Conservatory's Technology and Applied Composition program, Pyam intends to pursue a professional career composing for the video game and film industries.

Samuel Gray, violin, is an experienced orchestral, chamber, and solo artist who resides in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. He performs in multiple musical organizations around NYC including the Greenwich Village Orchestra, Regina Opera Company, and Rendez-Vous Orchestra. In the Fall of 2021, Sam accepted the invitation of maestro Scott Wiley to be concertmaster at the Centre Symphony Orchestra. Most notably, he performed in a string ensemble at the Palm Beach wedding of Brooklyn and Nicola Beckham. He also works as a producing artist, specializing in intimate, casual chamber music experiences.

Aurelia Mika Chang, piano, is a Steinway Artist based in NYC. She has appeared as a soloist with Tokyo City Philharmonic, Tokyo Memorial Orchestra, Gunma Philharmonic Orchestra, New York Symphonic Ensemble, Shanghai Television & Broadcasting Orchestra, Shanghai Theater Orchestra, Keihanna Festival Orchestra, New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, and many others. Performed throughout Japan, China, Austria, Germany, Poland, and made her New York debut at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center. She has also performed at the Kimmel Center, Onassis Foundation, South Orange Performing Arts Center, UCLA, Columbia University, Princeton University, and was featured on WQXR's Young Artist's Showcase and WNET-TV's State of the Arts. Mika is a graduate of the Juilliard School where she studied with Abbey Simon, Olegna Fuschi, and Felix Galimir.

Mika performs with members of the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, the Vienna Philharmonic, and Orchestre de la Suisse Romande. She is member and co-founder of the Mondrian Ensemble and is also member of the Arioso Piano Trio, Tokyo/Vienna. Most recent performances were at the GGAC Chamber Music Festival in Seoul and at La Fête de la Musique festival in Geneva. Upcoming concerts with the Orquesta Sinfonica de Costa Rica are scheduled for the 2022/2023 Season.

Erik Hyman, horn, works in the arts and recently joined The Public Theater as a Major Gifts Officer. Outside of work, Erik is Principal Horn in the Greenwich Village Orchestra, and frequently plays volunteer and paid gigs with orchestras throughout NYC-most recently the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony, Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra and Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra. Erik studies with Dr. Jeffrey Forden, and his previous teachers include Anne Howarth, Arthur Green and Jean Rife.

Tickets are on sale now for the performances at $30 for general admission. Drinks are included with each purchase. The finale of the series on May 21 will be virtually live-streamed in HD and 360° via the streaming platform Musae. Tickets to access the stream are based on what the viewer is willing and able to give, from $15 to $100.

In-person tickets: http://brahmshorntrio.eventbrite.com

Virtual tickets: https://www.musae.me/samgray/experiences/1282/brahms-horn