Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Alumni Reunite to Celebrate Record-Breaking 2,210th Performance

Last night (September 27, 2026), Little Shop of Horrors held a celebratory performance in honor of reaching a special milestone - matching the original 1982 Orpheum production's run of 2,210 performances, becoming the longest-running production in the musical's history. Alan Menken made a surprise appearance at curtain call, taking the stage to congratulate the company and celebrate Howard Ashman’s enduring legacy.

Many Little Shop alumni were in attendance, including Liz Gillies, Jordan Fisher, Nicholas Christopher, Nikki M. James, Graham Phillips, Jeremy Kushnier, James Carpinello, and many more, as well as incoming Seymour T.R. Knight. An afterparty was held at ILA Penthouse, where Little Shop alum Ari Groover DJ’d and guests had the opportunity to create their own flower bouquets.

Check out photos from inside the party below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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