Boundless Theatre Company Opens Submissions For BOUNDLESS EXPOSED 2024

Submissions are due February 26th, 2024.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

Boundless Theatre Company has opened submissions for Boundless Exposed, an exciting workshop and mentoring opportunity for theater designers of color. During this twelve-week program, participating designers will have the opportunity to work alongside experienced mentors in shaping an installation-style design based on a short play inspired by their research and ideas. Participants will be encouraged to develop their own narrative and explore their creativity in an intensive collaboration with mentors and peers.

Boundless Exposed will foster an inclusive, creative workshop process with no conceptual boundaries, in which participants will explore a text fully through design. An incredible team of professional theatre artists will mentor Boundless Exposed participants from start to finish, providing guidance and assistance throughout the collaborative design process. Mentors will include lighting designer María-Cristina Fusté, costume designer Christopher Vergara, set designers Rodrigo Hernández and Regina García, and playwright Mariana Carreño.

The workshop will include weekly collaborative design meetings over a 11-week period, as well as one final week of hands-on implementation and construction. The program will conclude with a public presentation of participants' original installation design, created in collaboration with a playwright, a director, and 1 actor. The presentation will be followed by a talkback and short documentary about the process.

Stipend: Participating designers will receive a $1,000 stipend.

Who Should Apply?: We are seeking enthusiastic set, lighting, and costume designers eager to examine the conceptual design possibilities within a theatrical text. Participants should be committed to exploring ideas collaboratively in a boundless creative atmosphere. Designers should have an interest in networking with experienced design professionals and should share the goals and values of our company. The program is open to undergraduate students, recent graduates, and early-career professional designers in the tri-state area (NY, NJ, CT).

Who We Are: Boundless Theatre Company is a designer-led organization seeking to investigate, push and redefine the boundaries of theatrical storytelling. Spearheaded by women, Latinx theatre-makers and other theatre-makers of color, we strive to nurture cross-cultural voices in our programming, producing aesthetically challenging and visually mesmerizing interpretations of new and existing work. Through our productions, community arts engagement and other programming, we foster a collaborative artistic landscape as richly and authentically diverse as our own communities.

To Apply: Please submit your resume, two samples of your work or a link to your website, and a letter of intent to mcfuste@boundlesstheatre.org. The letter of intent should explain why this program is a good fit for you, why you are interested in collaborating with Boundless, and how this experience will contribute to your career goals. All application materials should be submitted in a single PDF document with the subject line "Boundless Exposed Application." The program is open to undergrad students, recent graduates, and early-career professional designers in the tri-state area (NY, NJ, CT).

After the submission deadline, a member of our team will contact select candidates to schedule an interview. Successful candidates will be notified of their selection by March 15th, 2024.

For more information, please email us at mcfuste@boundlesstheatre.org or visit www.boundlesstheatre.org.



