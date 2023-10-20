Boston's Notorious Bees Deluxe Swarm NYC's Stitch Bar & Blues

Don't miss an electrifying night of modern blues as Bees Deluxe, the transatlantic blues sensation, makes their triumphant return to Stitch Bar & Blues at 247 West 37th Street in mid-town Manhattan on Thursday, November 16th. Music starts at 7:00pm. Free admission.

Bees Deluxe is no ordinary blues band. Led by British guitar powerhouse, Conrad Warre, they have played with icons like Walter Trout, Kofi Baker, and David Maxwell as well as Joanna Shaw Taylor, Matt Schofield and Ronnie Earl. This modern quartet crafts a contemporary sound while celebrating the timeless music of legends like Billie Holiday, Etta James, Albert Collins, Robert Cray, Tinsley Ellis, Freddie King, and Jimi Hendrix. With respect for tradition and a penchant for innovation, Bees Deluxe has garnered glowing reviews as they tour from Maine to Miami. Their performances feature a diverse catalog of original compositions and inventive re-arrangements of classic blues standards that leave audiences spellbound.

"Bees Deluxe is like what might happen if Freddie King took a lot of acid, then wrote a song with Pat Metheny and asked a strung-out Stevie Ray Vaughan to take a solo," raves Blues Blast Magazine.

The band's frontman, Conrad Warre became well known in the UK and Europe touring with the English Beat and the Joe Jackson Band. He came to New York and fast became a favorite at the legendary CBGB's. In Boston, he founded Bees Deluxe to honor the music that first captured his heart during his time performing at iconic London clubs like the Rainbow Theatre, Ronnie Scott's, Dingwalls, The Music Machine, and the Moonlight Club. Before the formation of Bees Deluxe, Warre held a pivotal role as Production Manager for Rykodisc, the pioneering music audio CD company in the United States, working closely with music legends such as Frank Zappa, Yoko Ono, Richard Thompson, David Bowie, Mickey Hart, and others.

Joining Warre are Paul Giovine on drums and percussion, Carol Band on keys and harmonica and distinguished New York jazz musician and composer, Jeff Lopez, on bass guitar.

"Jeff is an incredible musician in his own right," says Warre. "I was lucky enough to play with him many times at CBGBs in New York before the venue closed and we're thrilled that he'll be sitting in with us at Stitch."

Bees Deluxe's performances are marked by an infectious enthusiasm and a sense of adventure as they stretch the boundaries of blues, coloring outside the lines of convention, all while delivering their music with unwavering musicality, originality, and just a touch of insanity.




