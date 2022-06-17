Book Your Virtual Experience With Patti Murin, Fergie L. Philippe, Ali Ewoldt & More on BWW Stage Door

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you Stage Door, a platform allowing for your favorite performers to offer more virtual services including video shout outs, virtual classes, meet & greets and more! Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more. It's the perfect holiday gift for Broadway loving family, friends, or yourself!

Take a look at some of the stars you can get career advice, classes or shout outs from!

Fergie originally hails from Miami, Florida. Fergie first caught the theatre bug at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center where he learned about, auditioned for, and was accepted to New World School of the Arts (with fellow acting coach Sarah Crane) where he then learned of his future alma mater, Elon University. Fergie Philippe is currently playing the roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in Hamilton on Broadway.

Ryan has been seen on Broadway in Carousel, Newsies (Dance Captain and Astaire Award nom), Matilda, West Side Story and Billy Elliot. He's also a part of the upcoming Broadway bound Once Upon A One More Time. Other stage credits include playing the lead role in An American In Paris (National/International Tours), A Chorus Line (NYCC), The Wild Party (NYCC), etc. Film/TV credits include Fosse/Verdon, Peter Pan Live!, Five Dances, Ted 2, "Smash," most recently: I'm Thinking Of Ending Things on Netflix.

Patti Murin is best known for originating the role of Princess Anna in Disney's "Frozen" on Broadway. Previous Broadway credits include Wicked, Xanadu, and the title role in Lysistrata Jones.

She has also been seen in the Hallmark Channel movies "Love On Iceland" and "Holiday For Heroes," and recurring roles on NBC's "Chicago Med" (Dr. Nina Shore) , and "Royal Pains" (Ava).

Ali Ewoldt has appeared as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, Cosette in Les Miserables (Broadway, National Tour), The King and I (Broadway, Tour, Lyric Opera of Chicago), Maria in West Side Story (National Tour, International Tour, PCLO, The Muny, MTWichita) and Luisa in The Fantasticks (Off-Broadway).

Austin Scott spent two years starring as Alexander Hamilton himself in both the Broadway and National Touring productions of Hamilton. Just before Broadway shut down, Austin was starring as Joe Scott in the Original Broadway Cast of Bob Dylan's "Girl From the North Country. He can also be seen on FX's "Pose."

Michael Lee Brown just finished up performing weekly as the title role in the six time Tony Award and Grammy winning musical Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. In addition to playing Evan Hansen, he covered the other two male leads (Connor and Jared), and is the first person ever to have performed all three roles on Broadway. Michael started performing at a young age, learning the business and working professionally from Los Angeles to New York City. A Marymount Manhattan graduate, Michael has performed in various regional theatre productions such as: Torch Song Trilogy at the Studio Theatre in Washington, DC under the direction of the infamous director Michael Kahn. He has been seen on television in shows like Prodigal Son, Happyish, and live performances with the Dear Evan Hansen company at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and on The Today Show, where he and the cast received an Emmy Award. Michael is also a songwriter and recently released his new single "Rhythm of You," and EP "Way It Used To Be." His music has premiered on Billboard and can be heard on all streaming services, and new music will be available soon. He is the host of his own podcast called "SimpLEEfy," which explores ways we can simplify our lives in order to achieve our goals and be happy!

Nico DeJesus is best known for playing the role of "Romeo" in the movie "Newsies" as well as on the National Broadway Tour. He made his Broadway debut in Pretty Woman and is Jerry Mitchell's assistant. He has performed alongside Anthony Ramos, Eden Espinosa, and Vanessa Hudgens in "In the Heights" at the Kennedy Center. He can also be seen on numerous episodes on "Shake it Up" as well as on "That's so Raven" and MTV's "Awkward."

Adrienne is so excited to bring a little of Broadway and Disney into your homes! She is a Broadway actor and vocalist based in New York and most known for her performances as Nala in Disney's The Lion King and as Hattie in Roundabout Theatre's Broadway revival of Kiss Me Kate.

Brittany Nicholas was in the Original Broadway Cast of Mean Girls. Brittany is from Newport News, VA and started her dance training at the age of 4. She is trained in numerous styles of Dance as well as numerous styles of Aerial. Broadway: Billy Elliot (Swing). International: Billy Elliot Toronto (Swing/ Dance Captain). Tours: Billy Elliot First National (Original Cast), Matilda (Swing/Children's Dance Captain). Other Credits: Bye Bye, Birdie (Goodspeed); Mamma Mia! (RCCL); Hairspray (STONC). Brittany was also a Principal Aerialist for Royal Caribbean Productions.

