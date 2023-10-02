BoogieManja To Return To The PIT With Both Hands And The Right Stuff

Catch the NYC sketch comedy collective's fall run at the Peoples Improv Theater.
BoogieManja, the NYC sketch comedy collective featuring some of the best comedians in New York, is back at the Peoples Improv Theater starting their fall run. First up is Both Hands and The Right Stuff performing an hour of original sketch comedy. Wednesday October 11 at 7:30pm. You don't want to miss this.
Both Hands is
Director: Frankie Johnson
Writers: Molly LaFlesh, Marissa Stewart, Ella Zafra, Ariel Gitlin, Molly Rae
Actors: Ellinor DiLorenzo, Nivedita Kulkarni, Noah Friend, Jon Dimakopoulos, John Shepard, Chloe Hale
The Right Stuff is
Director: Conner Bowen
Writers: Joe Molinaro, Alex King, Colleen Cass, Lauren Gunn, Daniel Bates
Actors:, Simon Bloch, Sloan Brettholtz, Jerry Burgos, Alex Sobrino, James Koroni, Kim Tyner
Tickets: https://thepit.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/instances/a0F8W00000KpVUNUA3
