BoogieManja To Return To The PIT With Both Hands And The Right Stuff

Catch the NYC sketch comedy collective's fall run at the Peoples Improv Theater.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 3 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 4 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen

BoogieManja To Return To The PIT With Both Hands And The Right Stuff

BoogieManja, the NYC sketch comedy collective featuring some of the best comedians in New York, is back at the Peoples Improv Theater starting their fall run. First up is Both Hands and The Right Stuff performing an hour of original sketch comedy. Wednesday October 11 at 7:30pm. You don't want to miss this.

Both Hands is

Director: Frankie Johnson

Writers: Molly LaFlesh, Marissa Stewart, Ella Zafra, Ariel Gitlin, Molly Rae

Actors: Ellinor DiLorenzo, Nivedita Kulkarni, Noah Friend, Jon Dimakopoulos, John Shepard, Chloe Hale

The Right Stuff is

Director: Conner Bowen

Writers: Joe Molinaro, Alex King, Colleen Cass, Lauren Gunn, Daniel Bates

Actors:, Simon Bloch, Sloan Brettholtz, Jerry Burgos, Alex Sobrino, James Koroni, Kim Tyner

Tickets: https://thepit.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/instances/a0F8W00000KpVUNUA3



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Photo
Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Just last week, Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. officially returned to Broadway in Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, now running at the Music Box Theatre. In this vide, we're taking you inside opening night!

2
Full Cast Set for SPAMALOT on Broadway Starring Iglehart, Kritzer, Urie, Killam & More Photo
Full Cast Set for SPAMALOT on Broadway Starring Iglehart, Kritzer, Urie, Killam & More

Casting is complete for the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Monty Python’s Spamalot. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Video: Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Photo
Video: Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty

Just last week, cabaret favorite Ann Hampton Callaway released her very first album of all original songs. Finding Beauty: Originals, Volume 1 includes collaborations with Melissa Manchester, Alan Bergman, and Amanda McBroom, and duets with Melissa, Tierney Sutton, Kurt Elling, and of course, her sister Liz Callaway. Listen as the two duet on 'Wherever You Are'.

4
Kristin Chenoweth Will Duet with Johnny Mathis on His 7th Holiday Album Photo
Kristin Chenoweth Will Duet with Johnny Mathis on His 7th Holiday Album

Music legend Johnny Mathis is due to release his seventh holiday album, Christmastime Is Here. Released by Legacy Recordings, the album is produced by Jay Landers and Fred Mollin and will feature a duet with Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth. 

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding BeautyVideo: Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
Full Cast Set for SPAMALOT on Broadway Starring Iglehart, Kritzer, Urie, Killam & MoreFull Cast Set for SPAMALOT on Broadway Starring Iglehart, Kritzer, Urie, Killam & More
Kristin Chenoweth Will Duet with Johnny Mathis on His 7th Holiday AlbumKristin Chenoweth Will Duet with Johnny Mathis on His 7th Holiday Album
Photos: F. Murray Abraham and Nikki M. James Are Special Guests at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!Photos: F. Murray Abraham and Nikki M. James Are Special Guests at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Videos

Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway Video
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Recommended For You