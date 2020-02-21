Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne to Reunite on Stage for a Benefit Reading of A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

The Acting Company, (Founded by John Houseman and Margot Harley; Ian Belknap, Artistic Director; Elisa Spencer-Kaplan, Executive Director) has announced a special one-night-only benefit reading of Arthur Miller's iconic mid-century drama A View from the Bridge. The reading will star two-time Emmy Award winner Bobby Cannavale (The Irishman, Boardwalk Empire) and his real-life partner, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne (Like A Boss, Damages, Bridesmaids), as they play Miller's emotionally torn Eddie and Beatrice Carbone.

Taking place in 1956 Brooklyn, longshoreman Eddie Carbone agrees to shelter his wife Beatrice's Italian cousins, Marco and Rodolpho, who have arrived to work illegally. Trouble begins when Eddie's niece Catherine becomes attracted to the charming Rodolpho. Familial love turns to obsession, and retribution ultimately leads to tragedy in Arthur Miller's captivating tale of illicit desire. Complete casting and creative team details will be announced shortly. Cannavale and Byrne will reprise these roles for a full-scale production at Australia's Sydney Theatre Company in December 2020.

"Bobby and Rose are the type of actor that members of The Acting Company aspire to be: actors who can play any kind of role. For them to support our mission of developing young actors by reading one of the great plays of the American theater is very meaningful." says Artistic Director Ian Belknap.

Proceeds from this benefit reading will support the programs and productions of The Acting Company.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets: Tickets on sale to the general public Monday, February 24 at 12 PM via the Kaye Playhouse box office: 212.772.4448 or www.hunter.cuny.edu/kayeplayhouse

Price: $50-$250

Location: The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, 695 Park Avenue, 68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues, New York, NY 10065





