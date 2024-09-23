Blues Music Award Nominee Damon Fowler is Coming To Groove NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BMA nominee Damon Fowler will be performing live at Groove 125 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012 on Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 7PM. This is part of his Barnyard Smile tour that includes other dates throughout New York state.

Florida's Gulf Coast has produced a plethora of distinctive musicians, from the blues of Tampa Red to jazz greats Cannonball and Nat Adderley to former Allman Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts to The Outlaws. Tampa's Damon Fowler, a masterful singer, guitar player and songwriter, has absorbed the best of and furthered the work of the region's definitive artists. A hard driving troubadour, his music is steeped with soul and representative of the many styles that make up the roots of American music. He gained the respect of his peers given his featured slot in Butch Trucks Freight Train Band and his side gig as guitarist in the Dickey Betts Band. Critics have compared Fowler's guitar work to Johnny Winter and Jeff Beck, while his slide guitar is reminiscent of the late Duane Allman.

Fowler's 2021 Landslide Records release, Alafia Moon, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, spent four months in the Top 20, and was nominated for a BMA in the Blues/Rock category. His follow up record, Damon Fowler And Friends, LIve At The Palladium, garnered strong airplay throughout the United States and Europe. The new release, Barnyard Smile, featuring 8 new original Fowler compositions plus distinctive covers of Bo Diddley and Jerry Reed tunes, combines all of the influences that have shaped his distinctive blues career.

BMA nominee, Damon Fowler, brings the "Barnyard Smile" tour to New York. Catch it at one of these fine venues!

9/27/24 Lima, NY Fanatics Pub

9/29/24 New York, NY Groove

10/1/24 Syracuse, NY The 443 Social Club & Lounge

10/4/24 Arkville, NY The Ark Bowl & BBQ

Ticket info: https://www.damon-fowler.com/shows/