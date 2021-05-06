Bloomingdale School of Music Presents 21st Annual Performathon

Bloomingdale School of Music will present its 21st Annual Performathon, a two-week online, student-driven performance and fundraising campaign for BSM's scholarship fund that culminates in a live musical event on Saturday, May 15, 20221 at 5pm. For more information on how to support and RSVP to the event, visit https://www.bsmny.org/performathon-2021.

Help support Bloomingdale School of Music's Scholarship Program, the core of our mission to provide open access to quality music education! The campaign gives BSM students the chance to upload a personal performance video to their own fundraising page, share with family and friends, and ask them to donate to BSM's scholarship fund in honor of their performance. Our musical community is strengthened by your gift in any amount!

Access to music education for all has been our hallmark since our founding over 55 years ago. We work with our students to eliminate barriers to quality music education. Financial aid is key in many cases. Over the past decade alone, Bloomingdale has awarded more than $2 million in tuition assistance and aided thousands of families. Our annual Performathon is a way for students to share the music and raise funds to support their peers and help provide access to all. Visit https://www.bsmny.org/performathon-2021 to donate.

Join on May 15 for a culminating live event featuring student performance highlights. Hear from BSM students how studying music at our school has impacted their lives. Join the chat to celebrate BSM's musical community from near and far! While every student's performance can't be featured at the live event, all the wonderful performance videos live here on this platform for people to listen to and enjoy! To RSVP for free visit https://www.bsmny.org/performathon-2021.