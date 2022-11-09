Bloomingdale School Of Music to Present 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series MUSIC INSPIRING MUSIC This Month
The upcoming season will feature rarely heard classical and jazz music for various instruments and voices.
Bloomingdale School of Music will continue its 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series at the David Greer Concert Hall, 323 West 108th Street, NYC. The upcoming season will feature rarely heard classical and jazz music for various instruments and voices performed by Bloomingdale's outstanding faculty and guest artists.
Concerts will be presented in Bloomingdale's state-of-the-art concert hall and will spotlight music from around the world including Italy, Puerto Rico, Hungary, Russia, and our very own New York City. The series continues with Music Inspiring Music on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7pm, presented both in-person and on livestream.
For over 20 years Bloomingdale has presented its faculty, as well as guest artists, in concerts including classical music, jazz, and world music. Bloomingdale's Free Faculty Concert Series has established itself a vital part of the musical life of the Upper West Side, taking place most Fridays at 7pm in Bloomingdale's David Greer Concert Hall. These events are free and open to the public. Visit bsmny.org/events/ for more information and to RSVP.
Music Inspiring Music
Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7pm
A program of piano works that are inspired by other musical compositions. George Crumb's chimeric celebration of Thelonious Monk's 'Round Midnight and Leo Smit's take on dances from Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story will be featured.
Program
Dance Card by Leo Smith (1921-1999)
i. Tango Bolshoi
ii. Diabelli Polka
iii. Valse Tristan
iv. Prater Rag
Four movements from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), arr. Leo Smith
i. Jets
ii. Jump
iii. Cha-Cha
iv. Cool
Eine Kleine Mitternachtmusik (A Little Midnight Music) for Amplified Piano by George Crumb (1929-2022)
i. Nocturnal Theme
ii. Charade
iii. Premonition
iv. Cobweb and Peaseblossom (Scherzo)
v. Incantation
vi. Golliwog Revisited
vii. Blues in the Night
viii. Cadenza with Tolling Bells
ix. Midnight Transformation
The upcoming concerts in the series include:
String Quartet Gems
Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7pm
This concert features two hidden gems for string quartet, the Quartet in G Major by Florence Price and the Lyric Quartet by William Grant Still. Paired with these works will be Claude Debussy's String Quartet, considered a cornerstone of the quartet repertoire.
Virtuosic Violin-Piano Collaboration: Two Sonatas and a Ballet
Friday, December 16, 2022 at 7pm
This concert features two Sonatas in which the violin and piano converse about many subjects and a ballet transcription in which both instruments give lively musical inspiration for storied dancing. Works will include Bach's Sonata in B minor, Beethoven's Sonata No. 8 for Piano and Violin and Stravinsky's Suite Italienne.
Internet Intermezzi II: Chamber Improv Rebooted
Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7pm
The events of the past two years have accelerated the development of remote collaboration technology. Zach Lapidus and Eli Asher will be joined by contemporary classical music specialist and improvisor Carrie Frey in a live concert bringing these innovations into the concert hall in an engaging set of interactive performances.
A Tribute Concert to Leontyne Price
Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7pm
Soprano Cheryl Warfield and pianist Olga Gurevich present a musical program of arias and spirituals with historical narrative about the life and career of legendary singer Leontyne Price, the first Black soprano to sing a lead role at the Metropolitan Opera House
New Beginnings
Friday, March 3, 2023 at 7pm
The music in this concert explores, through imagery and metaphor, the way universal themes of nature, inventiveness and past experience of all kinds create new beginnings.
Celebrating Roberto Sierra
Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7pm
Roberto Sierra (b.1953) was born in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico and is one of the most important composers of our time. This program features recent works for solo piano that explore the colorful and virtuosic range of the instrument.
The New Latin American Guitar
Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7pm
This program celebrates the diversity of Latin American guitar music from the 20th and 21st centuries, exploring connections composers have made with the rich variety of cultures and musical styles.
Music for Piano & Guitar: Bach, Carulli, and Giuliani
Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7pm
This program will feature Trio Sonatas by J.S. Bach arranged for piano and guitar by José Maldonado as well as early 19th century works by Mauro Giuliani and Ferdinando Carulli.
Kaleidoscope of Moods
Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7pm
Violist Aundrey Mitchell joins faculty pianist Judith Olson in a program of evocative character pieces by Robert Schumann, Rebecca Clarke, Nino Rota, and Astor Piazzolla.
Into the Future! A Modern Jazz Odyssey of Woodwind Music
Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7pm
Saxophonist Daniel Bennett presents a concert of Modern Jazz for all ages including music by Daniel Bennett, Lennon and McCartney, Gustav Holst, Harold Arlen and Joni Mitchell.
The Piano Music of Bartok
Thursday, June 2, 2023 at 7pm
Judith Olson and her students perform solos and duets by 20th century Hungarian composer Béla Bartók, whose 400-plus works for piano include two landmark educational collections: For Children and Mikrokosmos. The centerpiece of the concert, Musiques nocturnes, is an impressionistic and magical evocation of a Hungarian landscape at night.
Masks are required for everyone when entering performance and event spaces in the BSM building.
About the Artists
Mexican-born pianist Roberto Hidalgo has spent more than half his life performing and teaching in New York City. His repertoire covers a vast array of works that explore boundaries and creatively challenges audiences to stretch their imaginations. He often performs in Mexico where he has played in the most prestigious venues, including Palacio de las Bellas Artes and Sala Nezahualcoyotl, giving the Mexican premiers of works by Emmanuel Nunes, George Crumb and Sebastian Currier, among others. Touring under the auspices of the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Relations, Hidalgo just came back from a tour in Chile where he performed in Concepción, Santiago and Viña del Mar; also, he has performed at the Scriabin Museum, Moscow; the Collégiale Saint-Julien, Tournon, France; Komitas Hall, Yerevan, Armenia; and Philharmonia Hall, Minsk, Belarus. As a concerto soloist, he has been invited by the Orquesta de Minería, the Orquesta Sinfónica de Xalapa and Orquesta de Baja California, and has worked with conductors Carlos Miguel Prieto, Fernando Lozano and Grzegorz Nowak. His concerts at Weill Recital Hall and Merkin Concert Hall, in New York City, have been enthusiastically received by the press and public. In addition, he keeps an ongoing partnership with Marc Peloquin with whom he has formed the Split Second Piano Ensemble presenting a wide array of works for two pianos in venues such as the KeyedUp Music Project in New York and Festival Hill at Round-Top, Texas. He holds a doctoral degree from Manhattan School of Music and teaches at the Bloomingdale School of Music.
Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org
More Hot Stories For You
November 9, 2022
AIDA, the musical by Elton John and Tim Rice has been reworked and updated, and the world premiere is set for 23 April 2023 in the AFAS Circustheater in Scheveningen. Check out an all new behind the scenes video, featuring a first listen to 'Easy As Life'!
Wake Up With BWW 11/9: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Photos, Possible GLEE Musical, and More!
November 9, 2022
Top stories include a possible Glee musical in the works, first look at photos from Kimberly Akimbo, and more! Plus, check out this week's Broadway grosses!
Meet the Cast of AIN'T NO MO', Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
November 9, 2022
Meet the cast of Ain't No Mo' here!Ain't No Mo' begins previews tonight, Wednesday, November 9 at the Belasco Theatre (111 W. 44th St), . It will officially open on Thursday, December 1. Meet the cast of Ain't No Mo' here!
Photos: Tony-Winning Designer David Rockwell Celebrates CIVILIAN's Olio Collection at Starchild
November 8, 2022
Tony-winning designer and architect David Rockwell's celebration of the CIVILIAN's Olio Collection at Starchild, CIVILIAN's new rooftop that is officially now open to the public.
Michael Butler, Producer Of Broadway's Original HAIR, Passes Away At 95
November 8, 2022
Michael Butler, famed producer of the musical Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical, passed peacefully November 7, 2022 at the Los Angeles Jewish Home for the Aging in Reseda, CA. He was born November 26, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois.