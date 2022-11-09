Bloomingdale School Of Music to Present 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series MUSIC INSPIRING MUSIC This Month

Bloomingdale School of Music will continue its 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series at the David Greer Concert Hall, 323 West 108th Street, NYC. The upcoming season will feature rarely heard classical and jazz music for various instruments and voices performed by Bloomingdale's outstanding faculty and guest artists.

Concerts will be presented in Bloomingdale's state-of-the-art concert hall and will spotlight music from around the world including Italy, Puerto Rico, Hungary, Russia, and our very own New York City. The series continues with Music Inspiring Music on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7pm, presented both in-person and on livestream.

For over 20 years Bloomingdale has presented its faculty, as well as guest artists, in concerts including classical music, jazz, and world music. Bloomingdale's Free Faculty Concert Series has established itself a vital part of the musical life of the Upper West Side, taking place most Fridays at 7pm in Bloomingdale's David Greer Concert Hall. These events are free and open to the public. Visit bsmny.org/events/ for more information and to RSVP.

Music Inspiring Music

Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7pm

A program of piano works that are inspired by other musical compositions. George Crumb's chimeric celebration of Thelonious Monk's 'Round Midnight and Leo Smit's take on dances from Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story will be featured.

Program

Dance Card by Leo Smith (1921-1999)

i. Tango Bolshoi

ii. Diabelli Polka

iii. Valse Tristan

iv. Prater Rag

Four movements from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), arr. Leo Smith

i. Jets

ii. Jump

iii. Cha-Cha

iv. Cool

Eine Kleine Mitternachtmusik (A Little Midnight Music) for Amplified Piano by George Crumb (1929-2022)

i. Nocturnal Theme

ii. Charade

iii. Premonition

iv. Cobweb and Peaseblossom (Scherzo)

v. Incantation

vi. Golliwog Revisited

vii. Blues in the Night

viii. Cadenza with Tolling Bells

ix. Midnight Transformation

The upcoming concerts in the series include:

String Quartet Gems

Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7pm

This concert features two hidden gems for string quartet, the Quartet in G Major by Florence Price and the Lyric Quartet by William Grant Still. Paired with these works will be Claude Debussy's String Quartet, considered a cornerstone of the quartet repertoire.

Virtuosic Violin-Piano Collaboration: Two Sonatas and a Ballet

Friday, December 16, 2022 at 7pm

This concert features two Sonatas in which the violin and piano converse about many subjects and a ballet transcription in which both instruments give lively musical inspiration for storied dancing. Works will include Bach's Sonata in B minor, Beethoven's Sonata No. 8 for Piano and Violin and Stravinsky's Suite Italienne.

Internet Intermezzi II: Chamber Improv Rebooted

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7pm

The events of the past two years have accelerated the development of remote collaboration technology. Zach Lapidus and Eli Asher will be joined by contemporary classical music specialist and improvisor Carrie Frey in a live concert bringing these innovations into the concert hall in an engaging set of interactive performances.

A Tribute Concert to Leontyne Price

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7pm

Soprano Cheryl Warfield and pianist Olga Gurevich present a musical program of arias and spirituals with historical narrative about the life and career of legendary singer Leontyne Price, the first Black soprano to sing a lead role at the Metropolitan Opera House

New Beginnings

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 7pm

The music in this concert explores, through imagery and metaphor, the way universal themes of nature, inventiveness and past experience of all kinds create new beginnings.

Celebrating Roberto Sierra

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7pm

Roberto Sierra (b.1953) was born in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico and is one of the most important composers of our time. This program features recent works for solo piano that explore the colorful and virtuosic range of the instrument.

The New Latin American Guitar

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7pm

This program celebrates the diversity of Latin American guitar music from the 20th and 21st centuries, exploring connections composers have made with the rich variety of cultures and musical styles.

Music for Piano & Guitar: Bach, Carulli, and Giuliani

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7pm

This program will feature Trio Sonatas by J.S. Bach arranged for piano and guitar by José Maldonado as well as early 19th century works by Mauro Giuliani and Ferdinando Carulli.

Kaleidoscope of Moods

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7pm

Violist Aundrey Mitchell joins faculty pianist Judith Olson in a program of evocative character pieces by Robert Schumann, Rebecca Clarke, Nino Rota, and Astor Piazzolla.

Into the Future! A Modern Jazz Odyssey of Woodwind Music

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7pm

Saxophonist Daniel Bennett presents a concert of Modern Jazz for all ages including music by Daniel Bennett, Lennon and McCartney, Gustav Holst, Harold Arlen and Joni Mitchell.

The Piano Music of Bartok

Thursday, June 2, 2023 at 7pm

Judith Olson and her students perform solos and duets by 20th century Hungarian composer Béla Bartók, whose 400-plus works for piano include two landmark educational collections: For Children and Mikrokosmos. The centerpiece of the concert, Musiques nocturnes, is an impressionistic and magical evocation of a Hungarian landscape at night.

Masks are required for everyone when entering performance and event spaces in the BSM building.

About the Artists

Mexican-born pianist Roberto Hidalgo has spent more than half his life performing and teaching in New York City. His repertoire covers a vast array of works that explore boundaries and creatively challenges audiences to stretch their imaginations. He often performs in Mexico where he has played in the most prestigious venues, including Palacio de las Bellas Artes and Sala Nezahualcoyotl, giving the Mexican premiers of works by Emmanuel Nunes, George Crumb and Sebastian Currier, among others. Touring under the auspices of the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Relations, Hidalgo just came back from a tour in Chile where he performed in Concepción, Santiago and Viña del Mar; also, he has performed at the Scriabin Museum, Moscow; the Collégiale Saint-Julien, Tournon, France; Komitas Hall, Yerevan, Armenia; and Philharmonia Hall, Minsk, Belarus. As a concerto soloist, he has been invited by the Orquesta de Minería, the Orquesta Sinfónica de Xalapa and Orquesta de Baja California, and has worked with conductors Carlos Miguel Prieto, Fernando Lozano and Grzegorz Nowak. His concerts at Weill Recital Hall and Merkin Concert Hall, in New York City, have been enthusiastically received by the press and public. In addition, he keeps an ongoing partnership with Marc Peloquin with whom he has formed the Split Second Piano Ensemble presenting a wide array of works for two pianos in venues such as the KeyedUp Music Project in New York and Festival Hill at Round-Top, Texas. He holds a doctoral degree from Manhattan School of Music and teaches at the Bloomingdale School of Music.

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org