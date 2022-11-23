Bloomingdale School Of Music To Present 2022 Free Holiday Concert, December 9
The annual festive Holiday Concert features artists from faculty and administration as well as three amazing student ensembles.
Bloomingdale School of Music announces December programming for its 2022/23 Free Faculty Concert Series at the David Greer Concert Hall, 323 W. 108th Street, NYC.
The series continues with String Quartet Gems on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7pm, the annual Holiday Concert on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 7pm, and Virtuosic Violin-Piano Collaboration: Two Sonatas and a Ballet on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 7pm, both presented in-person and via livestream.
Holiday Concert
Friday, December 9, 2022 at 7pm
The annual festive Holiday Concert features artists from faculty and administration as well as three amazing student ensembles. The program will include an excellent variety of styles and moods with works by Handel, Dvorak, and Franck as well as some fun holiday surprises! RSVP for free at eventbrite.com/e/bloomingdale-holiday-concert-tickets-463842885557.
Program
"Sleigh Ride" by Leroy Anderson
"Panis Angelicus" by Cesar Franck
Messiah selection by G.F. Handel
"A Child is Born" by Thad Jones (arr. Eli Asher)
"What Child is This" (traditional, arr. Greg McLean)
"Good King Wenceslas" (traditional, arr. Greg McLean)
"When You Believe" by Stephen Schwartz
"All I Want for Christmas is You" by Mariah Carey/Walter Afanasieff
"Waltz of the Flowers" (from the Nutcracker Suite) by P. Tchaikovsky
"Light the Candle" by Peter Yarrow
"Let it Snow!" By Jule Style
"My Favorite Things" by Richard Rodgers (arr. John Coltrane)
"Feliz Navidad" by José Feliciano
Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org
