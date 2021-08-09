Bloomingdale School Of Music Participates In New York Philharmonic's Summer Practice Challenge

Bloomingdale School of Music, in partnership with the New York Philharmonic, presents the We Can Do It! Practice Challenge from August 9-20, 2021.

Student musicians are challenged to take out their instruments for 12 days of practice in a closed and safe environment. Similar to Practice 30, the social media challenge first launched in August 2020, We Can Do It! creates community around the often-solitary act of practice, celebrates music-making, and calls attention to the need for support of music education and the arts amongst young people. For more information and to register, visit https://www.bsmny.org/classes/we-can-do-it-practice-challenge/.

Student participants will join a small group with practice mentors and receive prompts each day. Mentors and fellow participants will provide feedback and support.

For 12 days, practice mentors will encourage students to:

engage in focused practice

set attainable goals and maintain a practice routine

give and receive constructive feedback from a community of others working toward the same goal

use available tech to aid in their practice

i?? "Not only is practice crucial to the success of every musician, but it also helps people of all ages develop skills around critical thinking, time management, patience, and problem solving," said Executive Director Erika Atkins. "We are thrilled to team up with New York Philharmonic to encourage our students to get a head start on the school year and be the best musicians they can be."

"Our team is excited to support art-making with our young audiences, especially as we transition out of this period of isolation and into reconnecting in person," said Gary Padmore, Director, Education and Community Engagement at the New York Philharmonic. "As a former participant in programming at the Bloomingdale School of Music, I understand that working in community - virtually or otherwise - is vital to our success, growth, and health as artists."

