Bloomingdale School Of Music 'Back To School' Registration Available For Youth Group Classes, Ensembles & Private Lessons

Bloomingdale School of Music is offering a diverse set of learning options for the Fall 2022 "Back to School" season, including in-person and virtual private music lessons, youth group classes, music ensembles, and early childhood classes. Bloomingdale classes aim to educate students while instilling a sense of fun and passion for self-expression through music.

The school offers lessons and classes 7 days a week for over 20 instruments for every type of student at all skill levels. Multiple genres from classical and jazz, to Broadway and pop music, are available. Bloomingdale provides unique programs for all age groups. To register and learn more, visit www.bsmny.org/classes/fall-2022.

Bloomingdale's youth group classes for 3-8 students are an alternative to private lessons focusing on the shared experience of music learning. Making music together continues as students advance to playing in the school's ensembles including string orchestras, jazz ensembles, guitar orchestras, and many more.

"Making music together builds unique bonds, as students who share a passion encourage each other while working toward a common goal," said Noelle Barbera, Director of Marketing and Development, Bloomingdale School of Music. "Playing in a group or ensemble setting does wonders for developing their ability to work as part of a team, learning to listen to each other."

PRIVATE LESSONS

Private lessons offer personalized attention and curriculum. Students are matched with an instructor based on skill, schedule, and preferred learning style. Both in-person and virtual lesson options are available for a wide selection of instruments, including bass guitar, bassoon, cello, clarinet, double bass, flute, French horn, guitar, oboe, percussion, piano, recorder, saxophone, trombone, trumpet, ukulele, viola, violin, and voice. Students can choose from 30, 45, or 60 minute lessons. Lessons are taught by passionate and experienced faculty who customize lessons for each student. Bloomingdale offers 30-minute Trial Lessons for $30. To sign up for a $30, 30-minute Trial Lesson, visit www.bsmny.org/private-lessons.

MUSICAL ENSEMBLES

Students ages 8 and up can participate in performance-based classes with a wide variety of offerings for all instruments and ages, both in-person and online. Each of Bloomingdale's ensembles provides students with invaluable group rehearsal and performance experience and creates an immersive environment that allows students of various ages and ability levels to connect, collaborate, and learn together!

CHAMBER

Chamber Music (Ages 8-Up)

Tuition: $288

Music is meant to be shared and made together with friends. Join yours to practice, play and perform at Bloomingdale.

www.bsmny.org/class/children/chamber-music/

GUITAR

Guitar Orchestra (Ages 10-17)

Tuition: $459

Designed to accommodate a wide range of ages and skill levels, Bloomingdale's Guitar Orchestra presents music ranging from the Renaissance to contemporary compositions, original works for guitars, and arrangements of popular music.

www.bsmny.org/class/children/guitar-orchestra-fall22/

Junior Guitar Orchestra (Ages 8-14)

Tuition: $459

Aimed at introducing players to ensemble rehearsal and performance from an earlier stage in their musical development, the Junior Guitar Orchestra is an exciting new ensemble for young guitarists to learn vital ensemble and musicianship skills.

www.bsmny.org/class/children/junior-guitar-orchestra-2

Adult Guitar Ensemble (Ages 18+)

Tuition: $459

The Adult Guitar Ensemble is open to students over 18 years old who are beginners to advanced players - but all must have a basic music knowledge and guitar playing technique. The repertoire is tailored to fit students' current playing levels while challenging them to grow as a musician.

www.bsmny.org/class/adults/adult-guitar-ensemble-fall22/

JAZZ

Adult Jazz Ensemble (Ages 18+)

Tuition: $459

The jazz ensemble is a place where students can explore music in the jazz tradition, particularly bebop, post-bop, Latin, and Brazilian styles. Students 18 years and better will learn improvisation through the study and performance of jazz and blues. All instruments are welcome. At least one year of instrumental study and the ability to read music are prerequisites.

www.bsmny.org/class/adults/adult-jazz-ensemble-fall22/ ‎

Youth Jazz Ensemble (Ages 12-18)

Tuition: $459

The Bloomingdale School of Music is excited to launch their Youth Jazz Ensemble this Fall. The ensemble will perform music from the Great American Songbook, as well as diverse musical selections from across the globe.

www.bsmny.org/class/children/youth-jazz-ensemble-fall22/

STRINGS

Interlude String Ensemble (Ages 3-18)

Tuition: $200

Students with experience at their instruments for two years or more will join peers in playing orchestral works new and old. Students should be comfortable reading music and playing in Suzuki book 3 or higher to qualify for this ensemble.

www.bsmny.org/class/children/interlude-string-ensemble

Prelude String Ensemble (Ages 9-13)

Tuition: $200

Students with experience at their instruments for one semester or one year will join peers in playing introductory orchestral works. Students should be starting to read music in their lessons.

www.bsmny.org/class/children/interlude-string-ensemble

VOICE & THEATRE

Bloomingdale Broadway Ensemble (Ages 13-21)

Tuition: $459

Dream of being on stage? The costumes, the lights, the songs? Join other Musical Theater enthusiasts ages 13 - 21 to explore the Broadway repertoire through one-on-one private coachings and group sessions culminating in a virtual group and solo video performance. Students will be matched with singers of a similar level to perform scenes from classic and modern musical theater repertory.

www.bsmny.org/class/children/bloomingdale-broadway-ensemble-fall22/

Center Stage (Ages 13-21)

Tuition: $459

Center Stage Ensemble members will build an artistic foundation by taking their love of singing and curiosity to perform and "putting it on its feet" in a nurturing and encouraging environment!

www.bsmny.org/class/children/center-stage/

WOODWINDS & BRASS

Flute Choir (Ages 12-Up)

Tuition: $459

Join this welcoming, fun, and supportive ensemble of flutists! Weekly practice together gives flutists of all ages the chance to explore flute ensemble repertoire.

www.bsmny.org/class/adults/flute-choir-fall22/

Trumpet Ensemble (Ages 13-18)

Tuition: $459

The trumpet ensemble is a group of 3-6 members that rehearse weekly and perform throughout the year for the Bloomingdale community.

www.bsmny.org/class/children/trumpet-ensemble

Preparatory Flute Choir (Ages 8-13)

Tuition: $459

Preparatory Flute Choir is the perfect group for beginner flutists looking for a welcoming ensemble experience. This online ensemble will meet weekly via Zoom to rehearse and create Virtual Flute Choir videos throughout the semester

www.bsmny.org/class/children/preparatory-flute-choir-fall22

BEGINNER CLASSES

Bloomingdale's beginner youth classes provide an excellent introduction to their most popular instruments. The supportive group class settings allow students to work together, learn together, and help one another as they come across musical challenges together.

Cello for Children (Ages 6-9)

Tuition: $714

This class provides an excellent introduction to the study of the cello in a supportive group class setting.

www.bsmny.org/class/children/cello-for-children

Guitar for Children (Ages 8-10)

Tuition: $714

Guitar for Children provides an introduction to playing guitar while also allowing children to discover the basics of music-making. Students will thrive and are encouraged by a supportive atmosphere of their classmates and teacher.

www.bsmny.org/class/children/guitar-for-children

Keyboard for Children (Ages 6-9)

Tuition: $714

An Introduction to playing the keyboard for students with little or no experience at an instrument, students learn proper posture and technique.

www.bsmny.org/class/children/keyboard-for-children-fall22/

Violin for Children (Ages 6-9)

Tuition: $714

This class provides an excellent introduction to the study of the violin in a supportive group class setting.

www.bsmny.org/class/children/violin-for-children/

TEEN CLASSES

Cello for Teens (Ages 10-14)

Tuition: $714

This course offers a low-pressure introduction to the cello in a fun, interactive setting of your peers.

www.bsmny.org/class/children/cello-for-teens

Violin for Teens (Ages 10-14)

Tuition: $714

This course offers a low-pressure introduction to the violin in a fun, interactive setting of your peers.

www.bsmny.org/class/children/violin-for-teens

Keyboard for Teens (Ages 10-14)

Tuition: $714

This course offers a low-pressure introduction to the keyboard in a fun, interactive setting of your peers.

www.bsmny.org/class/children/keyboard-for-teens

VIRTUAL LECTURE CLASSES

Music Appreciation Series (Ages 18+)

Tuition: $168

Bloomingdale Resident Teaching Artist, Marc Peloquin, leads a series of 4-week music courses designed to give students a basic understanding of music and inspire an appreciation for music through a variety of musical styles. Each class in this lecture series will feature live demonstrations of musical concepts, discussion, and recorded listening examples. These courses will give you tools and context to better appreciate the magical world of music.

Music Appreciation Series:

Ivory and Ebony: The Great Pianists - October 6-27, 2022

String Force: Masters of the Violin and Cello - November 11 - December 8, 2022

From the Podium: The Great Conductors - January 5-26, 2023

www.bsmny.org/class/adults/music-appreciation-series

EARLY CHILDHOOD CLASSES

Join Bloomingdale's Early Childhood faculty for fun, interactive, and music-filled classes to engage the youngest learners. Offerings are available in person in the newly renovated recital hall, on a variety of days and times to suit every family's scheduling needs and every child's delight. Children from 3 months to 5 years old will learn musical concepts through hands-on percussive experiences, as well as song and dance.

Intro to Dalcroze (Ages 2-3)

Tuition: $629

In this class students will have the opportunity to begin developing sensitivity to dynamics and other concepts such as phrasing. Providing valuable building blocks toward further music studies, Dalcroze introduces students to music reading, composition, conducting, and ensemble playing.

www.bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/intro-to-dalcroze-fall-22/

Dalcroze Eurythmics (Ages 3-4)

Tuition: $629

This class teaches students fundamental elements of music, such as rhythm, pitch, meter, and articulation through movement, stories, songs, games, improvisation, and drawing. Dalcroze is also an introduction to ensemble playing, music reading, composition, and conducting, providing valuable building blocks toward further music studies.

www.bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/dalcroze-eurythmics-fall-22

Afternoon Music Makers with Parent/Garegiver (Ages 4-5)

Tuition: $595

Looking for an after school, after nap (and snack) music class? This class is designed for children to explore and discover the joy of music. Through the use of various songs, simple rhythmic patterns, movement, games, storytelling through music, and hands-on instrument playing children will be introduced to the building blocks of music and song. Children will explore instruments ranging from small percussion and drums to xylophones, glockenspiels, ukuleles and more!

www.bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/afternoon-music-makers-fall-22/

Baby's Musical Mornings (Ages 1-2)

Tuition: $629

Musical Mornings introduces the joys of music making in a fun and educationally stimulating environment. This class is designed to guide babies and caregivers through musical exploration and discovery. Through the use of simple songs, rhythmic exercises, movement, games, musical storytelling, and hands-on instrument playing, children will begin to learn the building blocks of music, as well as listen to a variety of great musical works. Children will explore instruments ranging from small percussion and drums to glockenspiels, ukuleles and more!

www.bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/babys-musical-mornings/

Toddler's Musical Mornings (Ages 2-3)

Tuition: $629

Musical Mornings introduces the joys of music making in a fun and educationally stimulating environment. This class is designed for toddlers to explore and discover the joy of music and dance. Through the use of songs, simple rhythmic patterns, active movement-based exercises and games, musical storytelling, and hands-on instrument playing, children will be introduced to the building blocks of music, as well as listen to a variety of great musical works. Children will explore instruments ranging from small percussion and drums to glockenspiels, ukuleles and more!

www.bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/toddlers-musical-mornings/

Preschool Musical Mornings (Ages 4-5)

Tuition: $350

Musical Mornings introduces the joys of music-making in a fun and educationally stimulating environment. This class is designed for preschool-aged children to explore and discover the joy of music. Through the use of songs, simple rhythmic patterns, movement, games, musical storytelling, and hands-on instrument, children will be introduced to the building blocks of music, as well as listen to a variety of great musical works. Children will explore instruments ranging from small percussion and drums to glockenspiels, ukuleles, and more!

www.bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/preschool-musical-mornings/

Piano Discovery (Ages 4-5)

Tuition: $714

Young musicians can take the next step into instrument playing with Piano Discovery! This class is designed for beginner piano students, providing an introduction to the study of the keyboard in a supportive and engaging group class setting led by resident faculty, Allie Altieri. Grown ups are invited to join the first class for a fun introduction on "How to be a Piano Partner"- no prior music knowledge is necessary!

www.bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/piano-discovery/

Bloomingdale School of Music is committed to practices that are focused on protecting employee, student, and community health and safety, ensuring proper infection control, and communicating clearly with the public. As part of the school's commitment to maintain a safe space for learning, and in compliance with guidelines issued by federal, state, and local governments, BSM requires all vaccine-eligible employees, students, and visitors over the age of 5 to be fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus. Students under the age of 5 are still permitted to take in-person lessons without being vaccinated. You can find out more about BSM's safety guidelines at www.bsmny.org/covid-19-updated-safety-guidelines-overview.

In the words of life-long student Daisy Roberts, one of Bloomingdale's more than 600 students, "323 West 108th Street is more than a music school. It's a community, a family, a home. I don't think I'd be the musician I am today without Bloomingdale. It's nurtured me as I grew up, helped me develop as a person, and changed me for the better. So thank you, Bloomingdale. I couldn't have done it without you."

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org/