Bleachers Release Discounted Tickets for Madison Square Garden Show

Bleachers have partnered with The Ally Coalition to host local LGBTQ Youth and Leaders at the Bleachers show at Madison Square Garden on June 23rd. To make the show even more accessible to all fans, the band is offering a limited number of tickets to the MSG show for $30, inclusive of all fees.

The tickets are intended for those who cannot always afford many of today’s ticket prices; interested parties can sign up for access HERE. Tickets will be released Friday, June 12th at 10AM ET and will remain on sale until inventory runs out.

Founded in 2013 by Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, TAC aims to better the lives of LGBTQ youth through tours, campaigns and partnerships, providing support to organizations serving LGBTQ Youth.

Just a few weeks ago, alternative rock band Bleachers released their fifth studio album, everyone for ten minutes, via Dirty Hit. To mark the occasion, Bleachers released a live concert video, filmed at their release week show at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park. Watch it here.

Leg one of the North American tour kicked off last Friday in Chicago. Tour highlights include TD Pavilion At Highmark Mann in Philadelphia, two nights at MGM Music Hall At Fenway in Boston, culminating with the band’s return to Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 23rd.

On August 28th, Antonoff’s Shadow Of The City Festival will return to Asbury Park featuring Bleachers, Real Estate, Toadies, Grace Ives and Bike Routes. The tour picks back up in September beginning with a five-night residency at the Troubadour in West Hollywood before wrapping throughout the remainder of the U.S., Europe and the United Kingdom through the end of the year. Tickets are available now, and more information is available HERE.

Bleachers are fronted by thirteen-time Grammy Award-winning artist Jack Antonoff. They released their debut album Strange Desire in 2014. Their self-titled fourth record, released in March 2024, received widespread critical acclaim and the band followed its release with their sold-out From The Studio To The Stage world tour, which finished with their largest headline show to date at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

BLEACHERS ON TOUR

Fri, June 12 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

Sat, June 13 - TD Pavilion At Highmark Mann - Philadelphia, PA

Tue, June 16 - MGM Music Hall At Fenway - Boston, MA (Sold Out)

Wed, June 17 - MGM Music Hall At Fenway - Boston, MA

Fri, June 19th - Jacobs Pavilion - Cleveland, OH

Sat, June 20 - Cmac - Canandaigua, NY

Tue, June 23 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

Fri, Aug 28 - Shadow Of The City - Asbury Park, NJ

Thu, September 10 - The Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA

Fri, September 11 - The Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA

Sat, September 12 - The Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA

Mon, September 14 - The Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA

Tue, September 15 - The Troubador - Los Angeles, CA

Thu, September 17 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA

Sat, September 19 - Dune Peninsula - Tacoma, WA

Sun, September 20 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR

Wed, September 23 - Red Rocks Amphitheater - Denver, CO

Fri, September 25 - Vibrant Music Hall - Waukee, IA

Sat, September 26 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN

Sun, September 27 - Landmark Credit Union Live - Milwaukee, WI

Tue, September 29 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheater - Sterling Heights, MI

Wed, September 30 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

Sat, October 03 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX

Mon, October 05 - Coca Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA

Tue, October 06 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

Thu, October 08 - The Truth - Nashville, TN

Sat, October 10 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX

Thu, November 05 - Alcatraz - Milan, IT

Sat, November 07 - Tonhalle - Munich, DE

Mon, November 09 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, DE

Tue, November 10 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, DE

Thu, November 12 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, NO

Fri, November 13 - Annexet - Stockholm, SE

Sun, November 15 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, DE

Tue, November 17 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL

Wed, November 18 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL

Fri, November 20 - Cirque Royal - Brussels, BE

Sat, November 21 - Salle Pleyel - Paris, FR

Tue, November 24 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

Wed, November 25 - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK

Thu, November 26 - O2 Academy - Leeds, UK

Sat, November 28 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

Mon, November 30 - 3Olympia - Dublin, IE

Wed, December 02 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK

Thu, December 03 - Eventim Apollo - London, UK

Photo Credit: Alex Lockett

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