Jonas Brothers Returning to Madison Square Garden This August

On Thursday, August 20 and Friday, August 21, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas will return to Madison Square Garden for The Burning Up Tour All Over Again, promoted by Live Nation, in celebration of the Burning Up Tour.

Created as a celebration of the music, the memories, and the connection that has spanned nearly two decades, the special event brings the fan favorite Jonas Brothers live experiences back to The World’s Most Famous Arena.

An exclusive pre-sale for Chase cardholders starts Wednesday, July 8 at 10 am ET. Additional presales will run on Thursday, July 9 ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, July 10 at 10am ET at ticketmaster.com. The shows will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show Jonas Brothers themed VIP Lounge, specially designed 20 year anniversary VIP gift item & more.

Nearly two decades after the original Camp Rock premiered just ahead of the Burning Up Tour, the Jonas Brothers will once again celebrate a landmark week in their career. Camp Rock 3 premieres on Disney Channel on August 13 before streaming on Disney+ beginning August 14, and on August 16, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas will be inducted as Disney Legends, one of The Walt Disney Company’s highest honors, recognizing their lasting impact on music, film, television, and generations of fans.

“When we looked at everything happening this summer, it felt like the right moment to celebrate one of the most exciting times of our lives,” said the Jonas Brothers. “The original Burning Up Tour was an exhilarating time in our lives, and getting the chance t relive that with the fans – while celebrating everything that’s happened since – means the world to us. We can’t wait to run it back.”

Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they’ve recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2019, they released their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins. It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash “Sucker,” which minted them as “the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,” exploded as the “longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,” and received a GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.” The band supported the album with the worldwide “Happiness Begins Tour”—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues.

In 2023, embarked on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.” In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off “The Tour” with two sold-out shows at New York’s iconic Yankee Stadium. “The Tour” included stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band’s biggest and most extensive tour to date.

In 2025, Jonas Brothers celebrated their 20th anniversary as a band. To kick off the year, they released two new singles–“Slow Motion” with producer Marshmello and “Love Me To Heaven.” They also hosted a milestone JONASCON fan event at New Jersey’s American Dream, where they celebrated 20 years of legacy, memories, and the Jonas Brothers fan community with over 75,000 fans from all over the world in attendance.

2025 also saw the release of their brand new album, Greetings from Your Hometown, out now, and the highly anticipated ‘JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown’ Tour, which kicked off on August 10th at MetLife Stadium. Rounding out the year, the brothers were honored with a hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre and were formally inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They also starred in the holiday film A Very Jonas Christmas Movie on Disney+.

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