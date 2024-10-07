Black Theatre United Rasies Over $1.2 Million at Gala and Reveals Three New Initiatives

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Black Theatre United announced that the organization’s 2nd annual Gala on Monday, September 30, 2024 raised over $1.2 million to support BTU’s empowering programs including student internships and the newly announced BTU Designers Initiative, the Marva Hicks Musical Theatre Scholarship and BTU’s Education Program.

The 2024 Gala, “Generations of Excellence,” honored renowned conductor, composer, and music director Linda Twine with the 2024 Accountability Award; Chief Diversity Officer of Meta, Maxine Williams with the 2024 Advocacy Award; and 16-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Alicia Keys with the 2024 Aspire Award, and taking place Monday, September 30 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Download Gala photos here. Photo Credit: Anthony Artis.

THE BTU DESIGNERS INITIATIVE

The Designers Initiative is a three part program aimed to inform and educate Artists of Color about the world and people designing for the theater.

Phase 1: Beginning fall of 2024 reveals, through a series of mini-documentaries, the creative lives of artists in the design world: who they are, their journeys and their work. Before the Curtain Rises: The Designers Series will be available on BTU’s new YouTube Channel as well as our other existing social platforms.

Phase 2: The “BTU HUB” will launch this October. The Black Theatre United website will host a database with information on upcoming scholarships, internships, grants, initiatives, residencies, fellowships, and educational opportunities related to the many fields of design. Built in collaboration with our Designer Think Tank, this phase places the many opportunities that exist for up and coming and established designers all in one place. The database will continually evolve as more opportunities are shared and uploaded on our site.

Phase 3: The final phase will launch in the summer of 2025. The BTU Design Expo will provide access to the many designers across all fields in the theater industry through panels, discussions, presentations, innovations in the field, portfolio review, and the latest information on research within the design field. This last phase is in development with one of New York’s top research and performance institution.

THE BTU Marva Hicks MUSICAL THEATRE SCHOLARSHIP

This scholarship will provide $10,000 to a student who is training in the field of musical theatre every year for four years. The scholarship, created in memory of Marva and her lasting contribution to the musical theatre field, will be given to a student based on financial need and merit to support a musical theater artist in training at Howard University in the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts where Broadway actress, Marva Hicks is an alumna.

The first student to receive the BTU Marva Hicks Musical Theatre Scholarship will be rising sophomore Keehnon Jackson. Keehnon hails from LeHigh Acres, Florida, and in his first year earned a 3.8 G.P.A. in his fall term and a 4.0 in his spring term. A model student and talented young man, Keehnon excels in dance, is a wonderful singer, and has great potential in acting. Financial hardships have made returning to receive the education he so passionately seeks quite challenging. Black Theatre United believes that students of Keehnon’s talent and potential should be able to receive the education they so richly desire. Keehnon will receive $10,000.00 a year from the BTU Marva Hicks Musical Theatre Scholarship to support his ongoing education and training. Though this does not fully meet his needs, Black Theatre United will continue to fundraise and seek donors committed to talented young artists having the opportunities to fulfill their dreams.

BTU’S EDUCATION PROGRAM

BTU launches an educational initiative in underserved NYC public schools, offering a comprehensive theater production curriculum that immerses students in every aspect of the craft. Students explore set design, audio and lighting, character development, marketing, writing, and trades like wig and costume design, blending cosmetology and fashion with the arts. Aligned with New York state ELA standards, the curriculum supports core academic growth while encouraging creativity. Throughout the program, students apply their learning by leading their own production in the final week, taking on roles such as stage manager, director, actor, and Costume Designer. Their performance is presented to family, friends, and Broadway professionals invited by BTU. At the conclusion, students complete a self-assessment, reflecting on personal achievements like improved focus, reduced anxiety, and increased confidence. BTU also hosts a specially curated Broadway Career Day, where industry professionals visit to discuss career paths and provide valuable resources. This initiative not only empowers students to explore theater but also fosters diversity and inclusivity in the arts while offering them hands-on experience in a professional setting.