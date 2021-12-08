Black Theatre Coalition & COMPANY Announce Apprenticeship Program

The producers of the long-awaited revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company which opens this week, has announced a landmark partnership with Black Theatre Coalition, an organization dedicated to eradicating racial inequities in the theatre industry, in the creation of a comprehensive paid apprentice program for creative and management professionals pursuing a career in theatre. The apprentices are Jordan Fleming in Producing, Siobhan Peterson in Stage Management, Brandi Knox in Company Management, TaNisha Fordham in Directing, Dwayne "DJ" Fralin in Lighting Design, Damian Jöel in Costume Design, Bobbie Lee Crow III in Musical Direction and Twi McCallum in Sound Design.

Recognizing the underrepresentation of BIPOC professionals in the commercial theatre industry, this paid apprenticeship program has been dedicated to fostering and preserving a culture of equity, diversity, access, and inclusion while providing an invaluable, in-depth education in the business of commercial theatre.

BTC is working with multiple General Management offices to use this apprentice program model on upcoming Broadway productions.

Producer Chris Harper commented, "We have been honored to partner with BTC for this apprenticeship program. The apprentices have been an integral part of Company's return to the Jacobs as we all do the work to further the goal of creating permanent change in our industry."

For more information visit: www.BlackTheatreCoalition.org