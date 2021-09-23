Black Dance Stories Returns With New Series, The Power Half-Hour

Black Dance Stories announces a new monthly series, Power Half-Hour, exploring how emerging dance artists and arts leaders shape the industry and their careers.

On Monday, September 27 at 12pm EST, the first episode airs live on @blackdancestories Instagram Live. Viewers are invited to join this new engaging conversation each month (Sep-Dec) with different artists making an impact in the dance field-Brooke Rucker (September 27), Johnnie Cruise Mercer (October 25), Cortney Taylor Key (November 29), and Dre Drummond (December 27). The artists will share their experience as performers, choreographers, and art administrators doing the work in our dance communities.

The Power Half-Hour series is a part of a new Black Dance Stories initiative-The Young Professionals' Experience-created to highlight emerging Black artists who are impacting the dance field. The series continues BDSs commitment to supporting Black creatives by pairing each artist with an established dance artist. In the spirit of community, the mentors will engage with the artists over six months. The 2021 season Power Half-Hour mentor-mentee pairings are Jawole Jo Zolar and Brooke Rucker; Zane Booker and Johnnie Mercer Cruise; Amy Hall -Garner and Cortney Taylor Key; and Abdel R. Salaam and Dre Drummond. Black Dance Stories' very own emerging creatives Makeda Smith (Director of Digital Media) and Makeda Roney (Director of Production) conceived and produced the new series and initiative.

Black Dance Stories' Power Half-Hour series kicks off Monday, September 27 at 12 pm EST on Instagram Live (@blackdancestories) with Urban Bush Women's Development/Visioning Partner Assistant Brooke Rucker (@brookerucker), a Brooklyn-based artist and activist working at the intersection of dance and literature to center marginalized voices. Brooke is a mentee of UBW Founder & Chief Visioning Partner Jawole Willa Jo Zollar.

The series streams live at 12 pm EST via Instagram Live the last Monday of the month through December 2021. Episodes will be available to view, with closed captioning viewable from @blackdancestories Instagram TV (IGTV) after the live show.

Episode 2: Johnnie Cruise MercerMon, October 25 at 12 pm EST

Episode 3: Cortney Taylor KeyMon, November 29 at 12 pm EST

Episode 4: Dre DrummondMon, December 27 at 12 pm EST