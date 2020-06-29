Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition Returns June 29
Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show returns with another episode of its Quarantine Edition on June 29 at 7:30pm.
Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show is breaking out of the confines of a theater, and coming to you in the comfort of your own home. Jump online for a night of variety that will include much more than a simple song and dance.
Bindlestiffs Open Stage Variety Show is a non-stop variety show experience that may include world famous magicians, gender bending jugglers, circus legends, trained rats, novelty musicians, aerial artists, wire walkers, sideshow performers, puppeteers, living cartoons, physical comedy, contortionists, performance artists, and more.
Hosted by Keith "Bindlestiff" Nelson, the special Quarantine Edition deals with social distance and isolation head on. Using the tools of video conferencing, Bindlestiff's Open Stage will feature each act live in their own location.
Links to live feed: https://www.facebook.com/Bindlestiff.Cirkus and https://www.youtube.com/bindlestiffcirkus
"Admission" is FREE, but a $12 suggested donation is encouraged. All donations directly support the artists and our organization!
To make a donation:
• Venmo @BindlestiffFamilyCirkus
• Paypal paypal.me/bindlestiff
• Text CIRKUS to 44-321
• Visit http://tiny.cc/BFCdonate
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Original Cast of RENT to Reunite for BROADWAY CELEBRATES PRIDE
Variety has reported that original cast members of Rent, Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Daphne Rubin Vega, Taye Diggs, Jesse L. Martin, Adam Pascal, Wils...
Exclusive: Lea Salonga Sings 'Part of Your World' as Part of the Seth Concert Series
Check out an exclusive clip of Lea Salonga singing Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid....
VIDEOS: Original HAMILTON Cast Members, Jennifer Hudson, and Billy Porter on GLOBAL GOAL: UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE
Today, Global Citizen brought together a group of artists for a two-hour concert special, 'Global Goal: Unite For Our Future.' Among those appearing w...
VIDEO: Patti LuPone Perform 'Somewhere' From WEST SIDE STORY For POSE-A-THON
Patti LuPone performed 'Somewhere' from West Side Story during POSE-A-THON, an online event hosted by the cast and creatives of the FX series, Pose....
Spotlight on HAMILTON: Catching Up with Jonathan Groff
History may have its eyes on Hamilton, but today, we have our eyes on the history of its stars. Below take a deep dive into the career of Jonathan Gro...
Scott Rudin, Daryl Roth, Gloria Estefan, and More Among 2020 Broadway Global Producer Of The Year Nominees
Pandemics can't stop Broadway Global Producer of the Year nominations!...