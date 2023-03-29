Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Billy Porter, Viola Davis & More Win Audie Awards - Full List of Winners

Whoopi Goldberg served as a special guest judge for the awards.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Billy Porter, Viola Davis, and more took home Audie Awards last night.

The 2023 Audie Awards recognizes distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. The annual ceremony was hosted by writer, comedian, television host, and actress Michelle Buteau at Chelsea Piers' Pier Sixty in NY.

Billy Porter won for Best Autobiography/Memoir for his Finding Me audiobook.

Viola Davis' Finding Me, which she wrote and narrated, and published by HarperCollins Publishers, earned two Audie Awards. It received the night's top honor, Audiobook of the Year as well as Narration by Author.

Jeff Daniels won in the Best Multi-Voice category for narrating Sparring Partners.

Rosamund Pike won Best Female Narrator for The Eye of the World by Robert Jordan.

Winners across 26 competitive categories may be found below. Special guest judges, EGOT-winner and author Whoopi Goldberg and AudioFile's Robin Whitten, judged the Young Listeners category.

2023 AUDIE AWARD WINNERS:

AUDIO DRAMA

PIPELINE

Written by Dominique Morisseau

Performed by Sophina Brown, Eugene Byrd, Demetrius Grosse, Sharon Lawrence, X Mayo, Uyoata Udi, and Karen Malina White

Published by L.A. Theatre Works

AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR

FINDING ME

Written and narrated by Viola Davis

Published by HarperCollins Publishers

AUTOBIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR

UNPROTECTED: A MEMOIR

Written and narrated by Billy Porter

Published by Recorded Books, a division of RBmedia

BEST FEMALE NARRATOR

THE EYE OF THE WORLD

Written by Robert Jordan

Narrated by Rosamund Pike

Published by Macmillan Audio

BEST MALE NARRATOR

FAIRY TALE

Written by Stephen King

Narrated by Seth Numrich

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

BUSINESS/PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT

TOUGH

Written and narrated by Terry Crews

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

EROTICA

ON THE HUSTLE

Written by Adriana Herrera

Narrated by Lola James and Sean Crisden

Published by HarperAudio

ESPAÑOL - SPANISH LANGUAGE

¡PRIMERA CAÍDA! El ENMASCARADO DE TERCIOPELO

Written by Diego Mejía Eguiluz

Narrated by Noé Velázquez

Published by Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial México

FAITH-BASED FICTION & NON-FICTION

DARK ANGEL

Written by Brian Andrews and Jeffrey Wilson

Narrated by MacLeod Andrews

Published by Tyndale House Publishers

FANTASY

THE MONSTERS WE DEFY

Written by Leslye Penelope

Narrated by Shayna Small

Published by Hachette Audio

FICTION

MAD HONEY

Written by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan

Narrated by Carrie Coon, Key Taw, Jodi Picoult, and Jennifer Finney Boylan

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

HISTORY/BIOGRAPHY

SUMMER OF '85

Written by Chris Morrow, Kevin Hart, Tara Thomas, Nicole Shelton, Charlamagne Tha God, Marc Gerald, Dave Becky, Mike Stein, Thai Randolph, Bryan Smiley, and Karen Kinney

Narrated by Kevin Hart

Published by Audible Originals

HUMOR

HAPPY-GO-LUCKY

Written and narrated by David Sedaris

Published by Hachette Audio

LITERARY FICTION & CLASSICS

WAR AND PEACE

Written by Leo Tolstoy

Translated by Louise Maude and Aylmer Maude

Narrated by Thandiwe Newton

Published by Audible Studios

MIDDLE GRADE

STUNTBOY, IN THE MEANTIME

Written by Jason Reynolds

Narrated by Guy Lockard, Nile Bullock, Angel Pean, James Fouhey, Soneela Nankani, Leon Nixon, Chanté McCormick, Lamarr Gulley, and DePre Owens

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

MULTI-VOICED PERFORMANCE

SPARRING PARTNERS

Written by John Grisham

Narrated by Jeff Daniels, Ethan Hawke, January LaVoy, and John Grisham

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

MYSTERY

THE HERON

Written by Don Winslow

Narrated by Ed Harris

Published by Audible Originals

NARRATION BY AUTHOR OR AUTHORS

FINDING ME

Written and narrated by Viola Davis

Published by HarperAudio

NON-FICTION

THE RANSOMWARE HUNTING TEAM

Written by Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden

Narrated by BD Wong

Published by Macmillan Audio

ORIGINAL WORK

MRS. WICKHAM

Written by Sarah Page

Narrated by Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn, and a full cast

Published by Audible Originals

ROMANCE

DELILAH GREEN DOESN'T CARE

Written by Ashley Herring Blake

Narrated by Kristen DiMercurio

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

SCIENCE FICTION

INTERGALACTIC EXTERMINATORS, INC

Written by Ash Bishop

Narrated by Scott Brick and Suzanne Elise Freeman

Published by CamCat Books

SHORT STORIES/COLLECTIONS

GETAWAY

Written by Sally Hepworth, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Catherine Steadman, Luanne Rice, Jess Lourey, and Rumaan Alam

Narrated by Candice Moll, Shayna Small, Samara Naeymi, Jennifer Jill Araya, Carly Robins, and Fajer Al-Kaisi

Published by Brilliance Publishing

THRILLER/SUSPENSE

GREENWICH PARK

Written by Katherine Faulkner

Narrated by Laura Kirman

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

YOUNG ADULT

DEMON IN THE WOOD GRAPHIC NOVEL

Written by Leigh Bardugo

Narrated by Ben Barnes, Benjamin Valic, Cassandra Morris, Eason Rytter, James Fouhey, Mary McCartney, Matt Leisy, Salli Saffioti, Sean Gormley, and Tom Bromhead

Published by Macmillan Audio

YOUNG LISTENERS

A DOOR MADE FOR ME

Written and narrated by Tyler Merritt

Published by Hachette Audio



