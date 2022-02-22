Billy Porter, Vanessa Williams & More to Join STARS IN THE HOUSE This Week

Hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today three very special episodes of "Stars In The House" to air LIVE this week, including two shows with matching donations for The Actors Fund, for which the series has raised over $1,123,000 to date.

Tomorrow at 8pm ET, "Stars In The House" will host a cast reunion of "Remember WENN," the 1990s AMC TV series set during the Golden Age of radio at a fictional Pittsburgh radio station, created and written by Rupert Holmes. In addition to Rupert himself joining to reminisce and "remember when," series stars Amanda Naughton, Carolee Carmello, Mary Stout, Melinda Mullins, John Bedford Lloyd, Tom Beckett, Kevin O'Rourke, Chris Murney, and special guest Betty Buckley will also be appearing.

Friday's episode at 8pm ET marks the return of Emmy, Grammy and Tony-award winning artist Billy Porter to discuss his just-released memoir, "Unprotected." Billy will discuss his challenges as both a child and adult on his path to superstardom and why The Actors Fund is personally important to him.

"Billy and I became friends at summer stock in 1990 and I always knew he deserved to be the worldwide star he is now," says Seth. "Right after that summer, I played piano for his Miss Saigon audition and was not surprised when he got cast in the original Broadway company while he was still in college! We'll be reliving all the fun we've had together over the past 32 years and showing amazing video footage like our Dreamgirls benefit concert (which raised $1,000,000 for The Actors Fund) and our Hair concert for the Actors Fund (which got a Grammy nomination for the CD). And, yes, we will be talking a lot about his brilliant book, which James and I devoured! Get ready for thrilling videos you've never seen and Billy's signature sass!"

The evening will include a matching donation of up to $5,000 by returning sponsor NH Collection New York Madison Avenue, an exciting newcomer onto the New York City hotel scene.

Saturday's episode brings together some of the stars of the upcoming MasterVoices Carnegie Hall concert presentation of "Anyone Can Whistle." Vanessa Williams, Santino Fontana, Elizabeth Stanley and Artistic Director and Conductor Ted Sperling will be joining James and Seth.

This episode will have up to a $2,500 matching donation from The Angie Torres Charitable Fund, which has been a big supporter of the series and The Actors Fund over the past two years.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.

For more information and to see upcoming guests, please visit starsinthehouse.com and follow @StarsInTheHouse, Seth (@SethRudetsky) and James (@JamesWesleyNYC) on Twitter and Instagram.