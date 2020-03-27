Billy Porter Reveals Which Musical Brought Him to Show Business

Billy Porter has been a Broadway fixture since he first arrived on the scene almost three decades ago. Now the Tony winner can be seen on stage, screen, and everywhere in between, and it's all thanks to one musical in particular. He talked all about it on yesterday's installment of Stars in the House.

"Dreamgirls is the show that really brought me into the business. I had just done my first musical in middle school and I was washing dishes, watching the Tonys," says Porter. "Dreamgirls came on and I was like, 'Wait! I can do that?!' I hadn't really made the connection of theatre being a thing that people got paid for... and then Jennifer Holliday sang like I sang! At eleven, I didn't know that there was a place for me."

