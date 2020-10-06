Billy Porter Releases 'For What It's Worth (Something Happening Here Remix)' Featuring Stephen Stills

Porter said, "This song means so much to me. I am first generation post-civil rights and this song speaks truth power as much today as it did when it first came out,"

GRAMMY®/EMMY®/TONY®-winner Billy Porter has released For What It's Worth (Something Happening Here Remix featuring Stephen Stills) today. The song is available on all streaming platforms and digital retailer.

Said Porter "This song means so much to me. I am first generation post-civil rights and this song speaks truth power as much today as it did when it first came out. Stephen has been so gracious and lovely to work with. It was such an honor to perform with him on the DNC - virtually, of course. As we close in on this fever-pitch of an election, I hope that our version of "For What It's Worth" will raise people up and inspire them to take action, use their voice, and vote, vote, vote."

Porter is an Emmy®, Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright with groundbreaking performances as Pray Tell in Pose on FX, for which he recently received and Emmy Award, as well as Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations, as well as Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway for which he won a Tony Award for Lead Actor in a Musical. Porter has also recorded several albums and acted in many Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, including Miss Saigon, Grease, Angels in America, and The Merchant of Venice. Additional television and film credits include "American Horror Story: Apocalypse," "The Get Down," "The Humbling" and "The Broken Hearts Club," among others. Porter can be seen in the highly anticipated "Cinderella" re-make next year.

