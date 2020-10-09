Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rockers on Broadway: Band Together will take place on Monday November 9th, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Oct. 9, 2020  

Billy Porter, LaChanze, Michael Cerveris and More to be Featured in ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: BAND TOGETHER

The Path Fund Inc. & MAC have announced the list of performers that will appear at the 27th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY®. ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: BAND TOGETHER will be streamed for one night only on Monday November 9th, 2020 at 7:30pm on Broadway On Demand. Tickets are now on sale.

This special virtual presentation of ROCKERS ON BROADWAY will honor EMMY, GRAMMY and TONY Award-winner - Billy Porter (Pose, Kinky Boots). The show brings Broadway & Music stars together in a celebration of our Community paying tribute to the perseverance and strength of Performing Artists!

The high energy streamed rock concert will feature performances by:

Honoree: Billy Porter - (EMMY, GRAMMY & TONY Award Winner) Pose; Kinky Boots
Michael Cerveris - (TONY Award Winner) Fun Home; Assassins
LaChanze - (TONY Award Winner) The Color Purple
Constantine Maroulis - (TONY Award Nominee) Spring Awakening, Rock Of Ages
Adam Pascal - (TONY Award Nominee) Rent, Disaster!, Something Rotten
J. Robert Spencer - (TONY Award Nominee) Next To Normal, Jersey Boys
Rick Negron - Hamilton, In The Heights
Morgan James - EPIC Records, Motown The Musical, Godspell
Jen Perry - Kinky Boots, Mama Mia!
Donnie Kehr - Jersey Boys; The Who's Tommy
Ryan Peete Meet the Peets, NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work - Children's
Ryann Redmond - Frozen, If/Then
and rising star: Isabel Gottfried - Developing Artist, Singer / Songwriter
Hosted by: Ben Cameron - Broadway Sessions, Wicked

Featuring Special Guests:

Alexa Ray Joel - Singer / Songwriter
Ginger Minj - Rupal's Drag Race
Julie Halston - Tootsie; On The Town
Jerry Mitchell - Director/Choreographer,
Randy Rainbow - Comedian
With a special appearance by Cyndi Lauper.

ROCKERS ON BROADWAY® is the original Broadway rock concert series that is a fun, unique charity event that features Rock Musicians and Broadway's best rockin' out for a great cause. The creative team is led by director Donnie Kehr; executive producers Cori Gardner and Y. Dolly Fox; with music supervision by Henry Aronson and producers Michael T. Clarkston and Jessica Carollo filling out the team.

For more information go to rockersonbroadway.com.



