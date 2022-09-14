Billy Porter Joins the Lineup For Global Citizen Festival in New York City

Billy Porter has joined the lineup for the 2022 Global Citizen festival. He joins the lineup alongside Angélique Kidjo and the previously announced performers, including Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, and Rosalía.

Amber Ruffin, Antoni Porowski, Bill Nye, Chris Redd, Connie Britton, Jay Shetty, Katie Couric, Katie Holmes, Misty Copeland, Rachel Brosnahan, Scott Evans, Tamron Hall, and Van Jones are also joining as presenters.

Global Citizen is calling on world leaders gathered at the United Nations General Assembly, as well as major corporations and philanthropic foundations, to take to the Global Citizen Festival stages and announce new commitments to End Extreme Poverty NOW, including: investing $600 million into the future of women and girls; closing the annual $10 billion climate financing shortfall; delivering $500 million to help African farmers respond to the global food crisis; and reallocating IMF Special Drawing Rights to provide urgent economic support, while explicitly acknowledging that sustainable change is only possible with the people and activists who advocate for change on the ground, who should never have to risk their lives because of doing so.

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival will broadcast and stream worldwide on YouTube, Twitter, Amazon Music, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Apple Music, and the Apple TV app. Global Citizen Festival will also air on ABC, ABC News Live, iHeartRadio, Hulu, FX and Veeps in the United States, Albavision in Latin America, Canal+ in Africa, Bis in Brazil, Nine Network (9Now) in Australia, TimesLive in Africa and more. ABC News Live's broadcast will air on Saturday, September 24, and a primetime special, Global Citizen Festival: Take Action NOW, will air on ABC on Sunday, September 25 at 7:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm CT. Additional tune in details to follow in the coming weeks.

Tickets to the festivals can be earned by downloading the Global Citizen app or visiting www.globalcitizen.org to take action on the campaign's issues. For each action taken, users earn points that can be redeemed for tickets to the festivals.