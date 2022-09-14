Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Billy Porter Joins the Lineup For Global Citizen Festival in New York City

Billy Porter Joins the Lineup For Global Citizen Festival in New York City

Other performers include Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, and Rosalía.

Sep. 14, 2022  

Billy Porter has joined the lineup for the 2022 Global Citizen festival. He joins the lineup alongside Angélique Kidjo and the previously announced performers, including Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, and Rosalía.

Amber Ruffin, Antoni Porowski, Bill Nye, Chris Redd, Connie Britton, Jay Shetty, Katie Couric, Katie Holmes, Misty Copeland, Rachel Brosnahan, Scott Evans, Tamron Hall, and Van Jones are also joining as presenters.

Global Citizen is calling on world leaders gathered at the United Nations General Assembly, as well as major corporations and philanthropic foundations, to take to the Global Citizen Festival stages and announce new commitments to End Extreme Poverty NOW, including: investing $600 million into the future of women and girls; closing the annual $10 billion climate financing shortfall; delivering $500 million to help African farmers respond to the global food crisis; and reallocating IMF Special Drawing Rights to provide urgent economic support, while explicitly acknowledging that sustainable change is only possible with the people and activists who advocate for change on the ground, who should never have to risk their lives because of doing so.

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival will broadcast and stream worldwide on YouTube, Twitter, Amazon Music, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Apple Music, and the Apple TV app. Global Citizen Festival will also air on ABC, ABC News Live, iHeartRadio, Hulu, FX and Veeps in the United States, Albavision in Latin America, Canal+ in Africa, Bis in Brazil, Nine Network (9Now) in Australia, TimesLive in Africa and more. ABC News Live's broadcast will air on Saturday, September 24, and a primetime special, Global Citizen Festival: Take Action NOW, will air on ABC on Sunday, September 25 at 7:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm CT. Additional tune in details to follow in the coming weeks.

Tickets to the festivals can be earned by downloading the Global Citizen app or visiting www.globalcitizen.org to take action on the campaign's issues. For each action taken, users earn points that can be redeemed for tickets to the festivals.

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Meet the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT; Previews Begin Tonight!Meet the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT; Previews Begin Tonight!
September 14, 2022

Leopoldstadt officially begins previews on Broadway tonight, September 14. Get to know the cast bringing this play to the stage!
bergenPAC Announces Rockstars America, Ace Frehley and Broadway Star Patti LuPonebergenPAC Announces Rockstars America, Ace Frehley and Broadway Star Patti LuPone
September 13, 2022

bergenPAC is adding another great show to fill out their fall season for the highly anticipated grand re-opening while continuing to build the 2023 roster. Fans can enjoy classic rock hits from the original KISS guitarist and R&R Hall of Fame inductee, Ace Frehley, on November 16 at 8:00 p.m.
Unique Live Theatre Experience MEET ME Explores Current Issues Integrating Digital Real-TimeUnique Live Theatre Experience MEET ME Explores Current Issues Integrating Digital Real-Time
September 13, 2022

Meet Me is an innovative, immersive theatre experience designed to fully engage audiences. Here, the characters alongside the audience must navigate the multiplicity of pathways towards resolution.
Boston Baroque Founding Music Director Martin Pearlman Awarded Yale's Sanford MedalBoston Baroque Founding Music Director Martin Pearlman Awarded Yale's Sanford Medal
September 13, 2022

Boston Baroque Founding Music Director Martin Pearlman was awarded the Samuel Simons Sanford Medal by the Yale School of Music on September 8, 2022. In his remarks upon receiving the award, Mr. Pearlman noted, “I'm grateful to receive this honor from the Yale School of Music, which was so important in my evolution as an artist.”
Warner Theatre To Host Special Effects Master Class With Tyler GreenWarner Theatre To Host Special Effects Master Class With Tyler Green
September 13, 2022

Education @ the Warner Presents “Special Effects: Cuts & Bruises” with Tyler Green, Saturday, November 5 at 2 pm. Tyler will provide detailed demonstration of his craft, and then guide students through creating realistic cuts and bruises on a fellow classmate. This class is best suited for ages 16 and up. ﻿