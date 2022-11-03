Billy Porter Joins Broadway Legends Holiday Ornament Collection

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has released the newest addition to its Broadway Legends ornament series, the Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning icon Billy Porter.

Porter joins Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, Carol Channing, Glenn Close, Harvey Fierstein, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, Chita Rivera, Barbra Streisand and Gwen Verdon as part of the Broadway Legends series.

"I am thrilled and humbled to join the pantheon of artists who have created iconic work on Broadway and are now immortalized in these beautiful glass ornaments," Porter said. "It's a dream... a holiday dream come true."

With Lola's signature fire engine red ensemble and thigh-high boots, the collectible ornament features Porter in his Tony Award-winning role as Lola in Kinky Boots. The 6" keepsake is the perfect ornament to hold in your heart and on your tree or mantle. Order now at broadwaycares.org/billy.

The ornament was designed exclusively for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS by artist Glen Hanson with the Christopher Radko Company. Hanson has designed the Broadway Legends ornaments for the last nine years.

Porter has an illustrious range of stage and screen credits. In addition to his Tony Awards for Kinky Boots and as producer of this year's Best Musical A Strange Loop, he received an Emmy Award for his acclaimed performance as Pray Tell in the FX series Pose and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. In 2020, Time magazine named Porter one of the most influential people in the world.

Make your holiday season even brighter with other Broadway Legends ornaments, including the late Angela Lansbury as Mame Dennis from Mame, as well as Carol Burnett as Princess Winnifred, Glenn Close as Norma Desmond, Harvey Fierstein as Edna Turnblad and Audra McDonald as Billie Holiday. Add even more razzle dazzle to your holiday season with other essentials from Broadway Cares, including holiday cards and gift wrap.

To order the limited-edition ornament, visit broadwaycares.org/billy. For other holiday gifts, go to broadwaycares.org/store.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

