Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Mandy Patinkin, Matthew Broderick and More to Take Part in Georgia Runoffs Fundraiser

In coordination with Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight, a Virtual Fundraiser on December 27 (8PM EST/5PM PST) to flip the Senate will feature an all-star cast presenting the Award-winning Broadway comedy sensation Celebrity Autobiography, the show where celebrities read hilarious passages from OTHER celebrity memoirs. Performers on 12/27 will include Matthew Broderick, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Tony Hale, John Leguizamo, Andrea Martin, Mandy Patinkin, Rosie Perez, Rob Reiner, Martin Short, Cecily Strong, and surprise guests. The evening will raise funds for the Georgia U.S. Senate Election Runoffs.

Virtual Tickets are $10, $25, $50, $100, $250, $500 and $1000 (the $1000 ticket includes access to view a post-show panel with Ron Reiner and special guests). Official event page: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/celeb.

Created by Eugene Pack and developed by Pack & Dayle Reyfel, audiences at Celebrity Autobiography are treated to an entertaining evening of non-stop laughter as an eclectic mix of talented, hilarious performers act out excerpts from a range of celebrity tell-alls. This unique, no holds-barred show is unlike anything else and has played for sold-out crowds all around the world including London's West End, Australia's Sydney Opera House and on Broadway at the Marquis Theater. Celebrity Autobiography is produced by Angelo Fraboni, Peter Martin, EP Productions and Dayle Reyfel.