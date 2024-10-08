Bill Butler and Michelle Kittrell Leave Industry Entertainment for Amplified

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bill Butler and Michelle Kittrell have left their positions at Industry Entertainment to join fellow Industry veterans Adam Levine, Brandy Rivers, and Michael Hepburn at Amplified, according to Deadline. The new management and production company was founded earlier this year.

Both talent managers will maintain their roster of clients at Amplified, which will open a New York office in addition to the one in Chelsea. Butler will take on the role of partner, with Kittrell as VP/Head of NY Talent. Prior to their tenure at Industry, both Butler and Kittrell represented clients at Gersh NY.

Their list of clients includes many Broadway and theater stars such as Billy Porter, Victor Garber, Donna Murphy, Shoshana Bean, Stark Sands, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, and more. Additional names include Christopher Meloni, Calista Flockhart, Michael Cyril Creighton, Thomas Sadoski, Dagmara Dominczyk, Jelani Alladin, Robert John Burke, Julie Halston, Lee Tergesen, Ward Horton, Ledisi and Lawrence Gilliard Jr. Read the full report at Deadline.