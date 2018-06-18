Bid to Win Tickets to the Opening Night and After Party of THE CHER SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on THE CHER SHOW

"Superstars come and go. Cher is forever."

You and a guest will have the opportunity to attend the opening night of The Cher Show on June 28th at Chicago's Oriental Theatre.

This story of the legendary music and style diva is so jam-packed with Cher, they needed three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon.

You'll watch this dazzling blast of sequins and hear some of her most beloved, chart-topping hits, including "If I Could Turn Back Time," "Believe," "I Got You Babe," "Strong Enough," "Half Breed," "I Found Someone," "A Different Kind of Love Song," "Take Me Home" and, of course, "Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves."

Following the performance you will be invited to attend the official opening night party with opportunities to hobnob with the cast, including the three leading ladies, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond, as well as Broadway veterans Jarrod Spector, Michael Berresse and Emily Skinner in supporting roles.

Don't miss your chance to bid, because you won't be able to turn back time.

Dates

Experience occurs on Jun 28, 2018.

Additional Details

Valid for 2 people.

Does not include a meet & greet.

Event does not include a meal.

