Bid to Meet THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Star Jonathan Fielding for a Good Cause

Bid for you and a guest to meet cast member Jonathan Fielding, along with two orchestra tickets to The Play That Goes Wrong on Broadway.

Visit the Charitybuzz page for your chance to win and support Penguin Rep Theatre - there's just one day left!

The time is right to see The Play That Goes Wrong, Broadway's funniest and longest-running play! This Olivier Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes. Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous, with an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines).

The producers of the longest running play currently on Broadway also just announced that a new block of tickets is now on sale through Saturday, February 25, 2018.

The Broadway cast of The Play That Goes Wrong features Ashley Bryant (Emotional Creature) as "Annie," Clifton Duncan (City Center Encores! Assassins) as "Robert," Mark Evans (Paper Mill Playhouse's Mary Poppins) as "Chris," Jonathan Fielding (Noises Off) as "Jonathan," Alex Mandell (Hand to God) as Max, Amelia McClain (Noises Off) as "Sandra," Harrison Unger (Broadway debut) as "Dennis" and Akron Watson(The Color Purple) as "Trevor." The company also includes Preston Truman Boyd (Sunset Boulevard), Ned Noyes (You Can't Take It With You), Ashley Reyes (Broadway debut) and Katie Sexton (Broadway debut).

The Play That Goes Wrong began performances March 9 and officially opened on Broadway on April 2 at The Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street).

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

