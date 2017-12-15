Bid Today for a Super Fetch MEAN GIRLS Package Including A Backstage Tour and Signed Poster!

'Tis the season to change the world!

Win this lot and you and a guest will join the clique of Mean Girls on Broadway! The package includes 2 Premium Orchestra tickets to Mean Girls: The Musical, an exclusive back-stage tour, and a poster signed by the creative team!

Mean Girls is now a ferociously funny new musical from director Casey Nicholaw (Aladdin,The Book of Mormon), composer Jeff Richmond ("30 Rock," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock," Bossypants).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson and Paramount Pictures, Mean Girls gets to the hilarious heart of what it means to be a true friend, a worthy nemesis, and above all, a human being. Get tickets now and be the first to see it on Broadway.

Donated by: The Performing Arts Project

Dates

Experience expires on Dec 20, 2018.

Additional Details

Valid for 2 people

Does not include a meet & greet.

Tickets are subject to availability.

Recommended for ages 10 and up, children under 4 are not permitted in the theater.

Lot #1440205

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Blackout dates may apply.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date, based on the donor's availability.

