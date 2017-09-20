Beyonce Continues Broadway Binging with Visit to ALADDIN

Global superstar Beyonce can't seem to get enough of Broadway theater this month! Less than a week after she attended a performance of the Tony-winning musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN, the singer took in last night's performance of Disney's Aladdin. A source tells Page Six that she "seemed to love the show."



Following last week's performance of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, Queen Bey went backstage to congratulate the delighted cast members, who quickly took to social media to share their stunned reactions. Tony winner and DEH star Ben Platt, who has been actively trying to manifest the singer at the show with his pre-show Beyonce warm-ups. shared his encounter on Twitter, captioning the image simply, "It happened.'







Unfortunately for the cast of Aladdin, Beyonce was not able to make a backstage visit following last night's performance.

