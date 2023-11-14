Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert

Shoshana Bean will be joined by international pop music sensation Betty Who for Bean’s highly anticipated one-night-only holiday concert at Harlem’s World Famous Apollo Theater on Monday, December 4th at 7:30PM.

Currently starring in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown as ‘Persephone,’ Betty Who is best known for her chart-topping singles such as “I Love You Always Forever” and “Somebody Loves You.” In 2021, Who released a chart-topping holiday single, “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays.” She joins previously announced special guest Kristin Chenoweth in a night of powerful diva voices ready to sleigh.

Shoshana’s Apollo holiday shows have become a magical NYC tradition. Each year, she invites some of her favorite artists and friends to join her in this modern soul-filled take on the classic holiday special. Previous guests include Cynthia Erivo, Ledisi, Leslie Odom Jr, Jeremy Jordan, Gavin Creel and more. Additional guest will be announced over the coming weeks.

Shoshana Bean is currently starring in the brand-new Alicia Keys musical Hell’s Kitchen at the Public Theater. The Grammy and Tony Award nominee is spending her night off in Harlem to kick off the holiday season and keep the tradition alive.

Bean recently starred opposite Billy Crystal in Broadway’s Mr. Saturday Night. She previously starred on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked and Jenna in Waitress. Her six independent studio albums have landed her on top of the iTunes and Billboard charts.

About Betty Who

If you need to know anything about Australian-American pop trailblazer Betty Who, it’s that she is a survivor. Born Jessica Newham in Sydney, Australia, the classically trained singer, dancer, and multi-instrumentalist has experienced practically every dimension of pop cultural visibility: going viral on the bombastic strength of 2014 single “Somebody Loves You,” soundtracking Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot with “All Things,” forming deep ties with foundations like GLAAD and the Trevor Project and becoming an LGBTQ+ icon due to her infectious, always-inclusive artistry.

Moving from the rigid major-label machinery to rediscovering her power as an independent artist, Betty Who is primed to kick off her latest, most triumphant chapter on her fourth studio album, Big, which she wrote in its entirety.

Together with longtime friend and collaborator Martin Johnson (Boys Like Girls), who also worked on Betty’s 2014 debut Take Me When You Go, Betty explores self-love and acceptance on songs like “She Can Dance,” the power of female friendship on “I Can Be Your Man,” and career perseverance on the joyous “Blow Out My Candle.”

On Big, Betty sings with as much pop exuberance as she always has, but her latest — and greatest — is the most open-hearted and personal work she’s ever produced.

Betty Who Photo: Zak Cassar