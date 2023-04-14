Betty Buckley to Return to LAW & ORDER: SVU This Month

Tony winner Betty Buckley will return to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit later this month.

A new preview for the episode, which airs on Thursday, April 27 at 9:00 p.m. ET, reveals that Buckley will return to the show as Trial Division Chief Lorraine Maxwell. The episode will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

In the episode, Carisi must tread carefully when Maxwell's husband becomes a person of interest in an SVU investigation. Benson sends Velasco to take an old friend into custody.

Betty Buckley most recently led the national tour of Hello, Dolly! In an award-winning career that encompasses television, film, stage, and concert work around the globe, Betty Buckley is best known as the quintessential musical theatre actress.

Stage roles range from the wife of an early U.S. President in 1776, which marked Buckley's Broadway debut, to her critically acclaimed, Olivier Award-nominated performance as the deluded, silent screen star Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, a part she re-created on Broadway to equal success. Buckley also earned a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella in Cats and a Tony nomination for Triumph of Love.

Her other Broadway credits include Pippin, Song and Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Carrie. Off-Broadway credits include the world premiere of Horton Foote's The Old Friends (Drama Desk Award nomination), White's Lies, Elegies, The Eros Trilogy, Juno's Swans, and I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road.

Watch the preview for the new episode here:

Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC