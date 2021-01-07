Betty Buckley Announces Online Master Classes with T. Schreiber Studio

Tony Award Winner, Theatre Hall of Fame honoree, and legendary Broadway star Betty Buckley will be teaching her Song/Monologue Master Class online, with T. Schreiber Studio enabling actors and singers the opportunity to work with her from anywhere in the world. Her emotional connection to songs and audiences is renowned, and that very connection is at the heart of what she imparts to her students.

"Working with Betty has been a highlight of my artistic life and I am so excited to be coming back to classes in January." Liz G.

Ms. Buckley teaches professional classes for new students and alumni.

For singers/actors who have NOT worked with Ms. Buckley before January 20 - February 17, 2021

Wednesdays, 6:30pm - 10:00pm

Meets once a week for 5 weeks

For singers/actors who have worked with Ms. Buckley January 19 - February 16, 2021

Tuesdays 6:30pm - 10:00pm

Meets once a week for 5 weeks

OR

Thursdays January 21 - February 18, 2021

Click here to apply or email Sally@tschreiber.org at T. Schreiber Studio for more information.

Full Participant - As a Full Participant, the first class for new students includes an introduction to the unique tools she uses, her philosophy and meditation techniques. Each subsequent class begins with the meditation technique and moves on to individual work. Taped accompaniment must be provided.

Observer - Participation as an Observer is for those who are not experienced actors or singers or cannot commit to the demands of fully participating in the workshop. You will participate in all group meditation and observe individual work. Contact Sally@tschreiber.org for Observing Student Rates.

Betty Buckley is a legendary, multi-award winning actress/singer whose career spans theater, film, television and concert halls around the world. She is a 2012 Theatre Hall of Fame inductee and the 2017 recipient of the Julie Harris Awards from The Actor's Fund for Artistic Achievement.

She recently completed headlining the National Tour of the new Broadway Production of HELLO, DOLLY! produced by Scott Rudin from Fall of 2018 through August 2019. She won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella, the Glamour Cat, in Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS and received her second Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a musical for her performance as Hesione in TRIUMPH OF LOVE. She received an Olivier Award nomination for her critically acclaimed interpretation of Norma Desmond in the London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's SUNSET BOULEVARD, which she repeated to more rave reviews on Broadway.

Her other Broadway credits include 1776, PIPPIN, SONG AND DANCE, THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD and CARRIE. Off-Broadway credits include the world premiere of Horton Foote's THE OLD FRIENDS for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination in 2014, WHITE'S LIES, Lincoln Center's ELEGIES, the original NYSF production of EDWIN DROOD, THE EROS TRILOGY, JUNO'S SWANS and GETTING MY ACT TOGETHER AND TAKING IT ON, THE ROAD. Regional credits include THE PERFECTIONIST, GYPSY, THE THREEPENNY OPERA, CAMINO REAL, BUFFALO GAL, ARSENIC AND OLD LACE, THE OLD FRIENDS at Houston's Alley Theatre and GREY GARDENS at the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor, NY and The Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles in 2016 for which she received an Ovation Award Nomination.

For over forty years Ms. Buckley has been a teacher of scene study and song interpretation, giving workshops in Manhattan and various universities and performing Arts Conservatories around the country. She has been a faculty member in the theatre department of the University of Texas at Arlington and teaches regularly at the T. Schreiber Studio in New York City, The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, TX and in Los Angeles, Denver and Oklahoma.

