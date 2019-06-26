Bette Midler to Perform at New York Pride

Bette Midler is set to perform at New York's Pride Main Event on Saturday June 29 at the Javits Center, according to Variety. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, she'll perform accompanied by "Hairspray" and "Mary Poppins Returns" composer Marc Shaiman. Midler's special performance is set for 11 p.m.

WE Pride The Main Event will also feature performances by Cyndi Lauper, Beyonce's choreographer Chris Grant, and a special percussion, dance and visual celebration of the theatrical phenomenon STOMP, which is celebrating its 25th year in New York in 2019.

WE Pride The Main Event producer Jake Resnicow said, "The 50th anniversary of Stonewall will bring millions of people from all over the world to New York this Pride. This will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate our progress while working towards a better future. It will allow everyone to come together on one dance floor, in the city that started it all."

All net proceeds will benefit prominent LGBTQ charities, including the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative and LIFEBeat.

Midler most recently appeared on Broadway in the revival of Hello, Dolly! for which she won a Tony Award. Previously, she appeared in I'll Eat You Last: A Chat With Sue Mengers in 2013. She made her Broadway debut in Fiddler on the Roof in 1964. Her record debut, "The Divine Miss M," earned her a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. In 1979, Bette made her film debut in The Rose, for which she earned the Golden Globe for Best Actress, Academy Award nomination, and Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal performance.

In 1988 Bette starred in Beaches, and received her third Grammy Award, Record of the Year, for the film's title song, "Wind Beneath My Wings." Midler garnered her second Best Actress Golden Globe and Academy Award nomination for Mark Rydell's For The Boys. Additional film credits include: Down and Out in Beverly Hills, Ruthless People, Big Business, Scene's From a Mall, Hocus Pocus, The First Wives Club, The Stepford Wives, Then She Found Me and The Women.

Read the original article on Variety.





