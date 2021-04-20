Betsy Wolfe, Elizabeth Stanley, and More Set For New Concert Series 'Broadway Stories & Songs With Ted Sperling'

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

A new streaming concert series, titled Broadway Stories & Songs with Ted Sperling & Friends, will debut on May 7, 2021.

The series will feature Sperling in song and conversation with Broadway talents including Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, Bullets over Broadway), Jose Llana (The King and I, Here Lies Love, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Grammy Award-winner Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, On the Town), Jason Danieley (Pretty Woman, Next to Normal, Full Monty), Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Cinderella, Sister Act), and Meghan Picerno + John Riddle (The Phantom of the Opera, Frozen).

The weekly, hour-long, live concert events will take place live from the DiMenna Center in New York City, and will stream in HD Audio/Video - featuring six cameras with a team of audio and video engineers bringing the highest-quality concert experience to online viewing.

Each concert will feature stories unique to the artists, along with will fan favorite songs the artists have performed in shows, and new tunes they have never performed before live. The repertoire will be equally varied, spanning Broadway's 'Golden Age' musicals, to modern-day compositions, to movie musical favorites.

The first concert, featuring Betsy Wolfe will stream on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET, with a repeat stream Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 2:00 PM ET. Each of the following concerts will stream on the subsequent Friday evenings at 8:00 PM ET, with a repeat stream on Saturday, at 2:00 PM ET. The full schedule of streaming concerts can be found below.

Each streaming concert will be available for $25 per device. Series packages for all six concerts will be offered for $135, a discount of 10% of individually purchased tickets. Tickets for all shows, and the six-show series, are available now at: https://dreamstage.live/event/broadway-series

Full Lineup:

May 7, 2021 with Betsey Wolfe @ 8:00PM ET (2nd stream May 8 @ 2:00pm ET)

May 14, 2021 with Jose Llana @ 8:00PM ET (2nd stream May 15 @ 2:00pm ET)

May 21, 2021 with Elizabeth Stanley @ 8:00PM ET (2nd stream May 22 @ 2:00pm ET)

May 28, 2021 with Jason Danieley @ 8:00PM ET (2nd stream May 29 @ 2:00pm ET)

June 4, 2021 with Victoria Clark @ 8:00PM ET (2nd stream June 5 @ 2:00pm ET)

June 11, 2021 with Meghan Picerno & John Riddle @ 8:00PM ET (2nd stream June 12 @ 2:00pm ET)