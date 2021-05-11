Beth Leavel, Joshua Dela Cruz, Ali Ewoldt, and More To Join Act II Of 20 & UNDER SING 20 & OVER: A Virtual Celebration Of Broadway

Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel, Joshua Dela Cruz, and Ali Ewoldt, will be featured in 20 & UNDER SING 20 & OVER: ACT II, a virtual benefit concert celebrating Broadway musicals, written at least 20 years ago, by having young rising stars (ages 20 and under) pair up with Broadway stars from the Broadway or touring company of each show they are singing from. All donations from this sequel event will benefit The Actors Fund.

Highlighting some of your favorite shows including The Phantom of the Opera, Aladdin, and Grease, this special encore event will also feature the talents of Catherine Brunell (Mean Girls, Mary Poppins), Paige Davis (Chicago, Boeing-Boeing), Joshua Franklin (The Prom, Grease), Liana Hunt (Newsies, Mamma Mia!), Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton, Oklahoma!), Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Wicked), Ashley Spencer (Hairspray, Grease), and NaTasha Yvette Williams (Waitress, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess).

Joining the Broadway cast will be rising stars Lexi Bentinganan, Victory Brinker, Gracie Bryant, Chloë Cheers,Mariangeli Collado, Erin Engleman, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Mia Cherise Hall, Ty-Gabriel Jones, Hayden Poe, and J.P. Ross.

The one-night-only event will also feature anecdotes from Lisa Brescia (Mamma Mia!, Dear Evan Hansen), David Caddick (The Phantom of the Opera, Evita), Clare Halse (42nd Street, Gypsy), Kimberly Grigsby (Flying Over Sunset, Grease), John Kander (Chicago, Cabaret), Diane Paulus (Jagged Little Pill, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess), Randi Zuckerberg (Oklahoma!, Hadestown), and more to be announced at a later date. Casting is subject to change.

17-year-old producer and music director, Jorden Amir says, "I'm beyond excited to be reprising 20 & UNDER SING 20 & OVER with a brand-new set of classic shows, and an incredible all-star cast. Act I got overwhelmingly great feedback, and I feel that it's important to continue to highlight Broadway's current and rising talent, it's history, and music that's loved by so many."

20 & UNDER SING 20 & OVER: ACT II will air via YouTube on May 22, 2021 at 8PM (ET). The concert is produced, and music directed by Jorden Amir. A link for viewing the concert, along with more cast members, will be released shortly. Visit http://under20singover20act2.eventbrite.com/ for more information and to register for your streaming link.