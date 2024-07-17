Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, & Marc Shaiman React to Emmy Nomination for ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pasek & Paul are even closer to achieving the coveted EGOT.

Along with Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the songwriting duo have been nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for their work in Only Murders in the Building. The musical number in question was the patter song "Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?" sung by Steve Martin in season three of the acclaimed series.

If honored with an award, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will become EGOT winners, the quadruple threat consisting of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards. Pasek & Paul have won two Tony Awards- for Dear Evan Hanson and A Strange Loop. Their Grammy Award was also for Dear Evan Hanson, with their Oscar for the song "City of Stars" from La La Land.

In a post on their Instagram, Pasek & Paul reacted to the nomination, saying, "After getting to write for a legend like Steve Martin, for a production as joyous as “Only Murders In The Building,” it feels downright absurd–almost as absurd as our song about three triplet infants accused of murder–to receive this nomination for “Which Of The Pickwick Triplets Did It?” with @marc_shaiman and @scottwittman!"

In another post, Marc Shaiman said "I am over the moon to have been Emmy nominated TWICE this morning for 1) co-writing music AND lyrics with @scottwittman, @justinpaulmusic & @benjpasek for @stevemartinreally’s song “Which Of The Pickwick Triplets Did It” for @onlymurdershulu and 2) for my score to the fabulous Rob Reiner directed Albert Brooks documentary “DEFENDING MY LIFE”

The 76th Emmy Awards ceremony will be broadcast live Sunday, Sept. 15. For the full list of nominations, click HERE.

Photo Credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu