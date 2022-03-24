Ben Stiller, Christine Baranski, Kristen Bell, and Many More Join STARS IN THE HOUSE 10-Hour Telethon For Ukraine

More celebrity guests have been added to Stars in the House For Ukraine - the 10-hour telethon to raise money and awareness for those affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine. Hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the show will air live on Saturday, March 26th from 12:00pm ET - 10:00pm ET. It can be viewed and listened to on starsinthehouse.com, Stars In The House YouTube channel, as well as SiriusXM Stars109.

Donations of the event will benefit the International Rescue Committee and their humanitarian efforts for those affected by the war in Ukraine. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will match every donation, up to $50,000.

Additional guests and performers include Ben Stiller, Christine Baranski, Kristen Bell, Andrew Rannells, Piper Perabo, Avi Schiffman, Tony Shalhoub and Brooke Adams, Chandra Wilson, David Hasselhoff, Rumer Willis, Beth Malone, Betsy Wolfe, Julia Murney, Laraine Newman, Jane Curtin, Abby Mueller, Paul Castree & Darius deHaas, David Phillips, Angie Swan, Maria Chilewicz, Andrea McArdle, Derek Klena, Shayna Steele, Tom Cavanaugh, Camryn Manheim, Milo Manheim, Jessica Vosk, Miss Peppermint, Marcia Cross, and Ukrainian artists Slava Babenkov, Eteri Chkadua, Elena Heimur, Andriy Milavsky, Anna Zhukovskaya, Rita Markova and Katya Stanislavskaya.

They join the previously announced Martin Short, Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy and Andrea Martin, plus Steve Martin, Annette Bening, Billy Porter, Audra McDonald, Cynthia Nixon, Laurie Metcalf, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, David Hyde Pierce, Kelli O'Hara, Robin de JÃ©sus, Donna Murphy, Annaleigh Ashford, Jessie Mueller, Josh Groban, John Stamos, Lindsay Mendez, Laura Benanti, Norman Lear, Betty Buckley, Rosie Perez, Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Wilson, Shoshana Bean, Brittney Johnson, Miranda Sings, Debra Monk, Bonnie Milligan, Alli Mauzey, Adam Pascal, Donna Lynne Champlin, Javier MuÃ±oz, Norbert Leo Butz, Katie Finneran, Ruthie Ann Miles, Andy Karl, Morena Baccarin, Christine Pedi, Colin Donnell, Dagmara Doiminczyk, Santino Fontana, Judy Kuhn, Kevin Chamberlin, Jenn Gambatese, Sepideh Moafi, Danielle de Niese, Orfeh, Patti Murin, Susan Kelechi Watson, Yuriy Sardarov, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Dr. Jon LaPook, with many more to be announced.

In addition to the celebrity guests singing and reading donations, the event will also feature Ukrainian citizens who will be speaking and performing, including Ukrainian actor Oleg Karpenko, a Ukrainian theatre and film actor who co-starred with President Zelensky in Servant of The People.

Stars in the House for Ukraine is being underwritten thanks to the generosity of the Berlanti Family Foundation.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, will match dollar for dollar every donation made during the Stars in the House telethon, up to $50,000. Those making donations will see their impact doubled thanks to the match, which means donors will provide twice as many emergency kits, help twice as many families get temporary shelter or give twice as many kids medical care.

"For almost 90 years, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) has been responding to the world's worst humanitarian crises. In Ukraine and Poland, IRC mobilized quickly to assist the vulnerable and displaced by war that privileges impunity and autocracy over accountability and self-determination," says David Miliband, President and CEO of IRC. "We are grateful to James, Seth, and everyone who will be joining this special 10-hour Stars in the House marathon to draw attention to the needs of those affected by the war in Ukraine, and to give audiences around the world a way to help."

"The circumstances for those who've stayed in Ukraine and the millions of refugees fleeing for their safety is harrowing," Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola said. "We're extraordinarily proud to join Seth and James and all at Stars in the House in this important effort. For more than 30 years, the theater community has been among the first to provide immediate assistance for those in need and we're again responding with action. Broadway Cares - on behalf of our entire community - is proud to quickly and responsibly support those doing the lifesaving, on-the-ground work across Ukraine. By providing this matching gift, we hope we inspire even more of us to stand with Ukraine."

To donate please visit https://help.rescue.org/donate/ukraine-web