Ben Platt Will Appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

Next week's guests also include David Oyelowo, Martin Freeman, Sharon Stone, and more; Platt appears on May 13th.

May. 7, 2021 Â 

Tony winner Ben Platt will appear on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" next Thursday, May 13th!

Platt is an American actor, singer, and songwriter. He made his Broadway debut in The Book of Mormon and later starred in Dear Evan Hansen, receiving multiple accolades for his performance as the title character, including the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

Platt's film credits include Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash, Run This Town, and Drunk Parents. Since 2019, he has starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician, for which he was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor - Television Series Musical or Comedy.

He will also star in the upcoming film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen.

Additional guests for next week's "Late Late Show" include David Oyelowo, Martin Freeman, Sharon Stone, and Daisy Ridley.


