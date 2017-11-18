Ben Platt Talks Final Performance, Solo Album, and His Future in Film and on Broadway

While Blake Shelton may have been named PEOPLE's 2017's 'Most Sexiest Man Alive,' Broadway has it's own hottie who earned a spot on the magazine's annual list! Tony Award winner Ben Platt has been named PEOPLE's 'Sexiest Broadway Performer'. PEOPLE spoke with Platt following the honor, and the Broadway favorite reflected on the end of his run in DEAR EVAN HANSEN, his upcoming solo album, and hopes for the future.

With a full career under his belt at just 24, Platt was already a marvel before his deeply emotional, Tony Award-winning performance as Evan. How is he coping as his last performance approaches? "I've been trying hard to sort of take it in, not let it pass by too quickly," he says.

As for what's next, Platt says he's focusing on his solo album, which will feature original songs. He hopes will be 'storyteller-pop' à la Adele and Sam Smith. Platt says he also hopes to return to film and TV for deeper roles with "a bit more of an Even Hansen-type of layer." As for a future on Broadway, he says "lots of things still on the bucket list, so I will be back."

Read Dave Quinn's full interview with Ben Platt here on PEOPLE.com

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles